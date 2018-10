NY Mag Close

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the Democratic candidate for governor of New York. He is running alongside Kathy Hochul, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Elected in 2010, Cuomo previously served as an assistant district attorney in New York City, chair of the New York City Homeless Commission and attorney general of New York. He is originally from Queens and holds a law degree from the University at Albany.

Cuomo’s campaign did not respond to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire request.