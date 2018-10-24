The following reports were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Disturbance in C4

FRIDAY, Oct. 19, 1:39 a.m. — A taxi driver outside of the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) flagged down officers and said a white male wearing a black shirt was yelling at multiple individuals inside the building. The officers entered C4 and found the 20-year-old male suspect writing on a whiteboard. He had written, “We kill cops.” When officers identified the suspect, they noticed a forged ID in his wallet. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a forged document. He will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Stolen sneakers

FRIDAY, Oct. 19, 11:07 a.m. — A 19-year-old female contacted UPD to report her white leather Nike Air Force 1 sneakers stolen. The female said she last saw them at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 when she put them in a dryer in Delaware Hall of Newing College. When she checked the dryer at midnight to retrieve her shoes, they were gone. The sneakers are valued at $100.

A lot of paraphernalia

FRIDAY, Oct. 19, 10:21 p.m. — While walking through Broome Hall of Newing College, an officer smelled marijuana coming from one of the rooms. Upon knocking on the door of the dorm room, a 19-year-old male suspect answered with glassy, red eyes. The officer was given permission to enter the room and the suspect admitted to smoking marijuana. He produced a plastic bag with marijuana, a pipe and a grinder with ground marijuana inside. He also gave the officer consent to search the room, and the officer found and confiscated a pocket knife, a second grinder, a glass jar with marijuana residue in it and a gold marijuana vaporizer. The student was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

No driver’s license and no insurance

MONDAY, Oct. 22, 7:20 p.m. — Officers in front of the Couper Administration Building noticed an orange Ford Fusion driving on Glenn G. Bartle Drive was crossing over the white line multiple times and pulled the driver over. When the 24-year-old male suspect was asked for his driver’s license, he was unable to produce one, but he did have a student ID card. After running the vehicle’s license plates, officers discovered the car’s insurance was expired, and the suspect’s license had been suspended. The suspect was issued traffic tickets and the vehicle was towed.