Annual speech discusses renovations, enrollment targets, faculty initiatives

On Tuesday afternoon, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger addressed the University’s progress and future at his annual State of the University Address in the Anderson Center’s Osterhout Concert Theater.

Highlighting a diverse range of topics, including campus improvements, faculty recognition and various initiatives, Stenger’s speech focused on the University’s achievements and advancements over the past year. He also discussed his goals for the upcoming semesters.

Currently, BU is on track to meet its “20 by 2020” goal, a plan to enroll 20,000 students by 2020. Currently, there are 13,975 undergraduates and 3,745 graduate students enrolled at the University, a total increase of 472 from 2017-18.

Stenger said he aims to hold undergraduate enrollment at roughly 14,000 and increase BU’s graduate population to 6,000. Nine new graduate programs were introduced this year, including a master’s program in public health, two multiaward programs in sustainable communities and three advanced certificate programs in subjects such as genocide and mass atrocity prevention. A certificate program in cybersecurity, a master’s in engineering management and a doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences are pending, and could be introduced within the coming months.

Because of the expected student increase, the University has hired 160 new permanent staff members since September 2017. Additionally, salaries have increased for professional and classified staff. The salary increases are not funded by the state, however, which will force the University to find solutions to offset additional costs. Some of the money will come from the increased enrollment over the next two years, but students can also expect increases in tuition and student fees. A partnership with the University at Albany is also expected to create several long-term solutions for the University’s fiscal challenges.

Stenger heavily discussed University renovations, including safety and communications improvements on campus that stem from the installation of roughly 160 additional security cameras and 60 panic buttons, improved cellphone reception and increased emergency training for staff and student advisers. Renovations are ongoing in Science 4, and Stenger highlighted the recent opening of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science’s $60 million facility in Johnson City, which has generated approximately $130 million in private investments in the area.

BU has also been executing the four University initiatives that were developed last year, which include increasing faculty diversity through presidential postdoctoral fellowships, supporting data science research and practice, developing the health sciences campus and establishing health sciences core facilities. According to Stenger, BU has received $332,000 from the SUNY system, matching funds for presidential postdoctoral fellowships. Additionally, 180 faculty members are participating in the newly established Transdisciplinary Area of Excellence in data science, and the health sciences core has established a location in the Center of Excellence, although it is still seeking funding for equipment purchases.

Stenger concluded his address by discussing the University fundraising efforts, which will help continue its advancement. According to Stenger, BU is entering its third comprehensive gifts campaign, which has a working goal of $150 million. So far, the campaign has raised $32 million.