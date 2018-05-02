The following accounts were provided by Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Partying in University Plaza

SATURDAY, April 28, 12:45 a.m. — Officers responded to Hunter Hall of Mountainview College after receiving reports of an intoxicated female. Upon arriving at the residence hall, officers spoke with an 18-year-old female and an 18-year-old male. According to the male, the female had drank one-fifth of a bottle of vodka at an apartment in U Club Binghamton apartments and had vomited multiple times. Officers contacted Harpur’s Ferry, and after evaluating the female, emergency medical technicians determined that she did not need to go to the hospital.

Unlocked

SATURDAY, April 28, 11:19 a.m. — Two males contacted UPD after items were stolen from their apartment in Choconut Hall of Susquehanna Community. According to the males, they left their apartment the previous night around 10 p.m. and returned to the apartment at 4 a.m. on April 28. While they were gone, they did not lock the door to their apartment or their bedrooms. The males said they went to bed when they returned to their apartment, and when they woke up, they realized that items were missing from their rooms. One male said he was missing three watches with a combined value of $400. The other male said he was missing $350 in cash. Officers canvassed the area, but nobody noticed anyone unusual in or around the apartment that night. The case is still under investigation.

Outdoor hammock

SATURDAY, April 28, 2:18 p.m. — An officer was in Windham Hall of Mountainview College when she heard loud clinking noises and female voices in a stairwell. When she opened the stairwell door, she observed three females trying to carry a large metal hammock frame up the stairs. The females appeared to be having difficulty navigating a turn in the stairwell. When the officer asked the females what they were doing, they said they were trying to carry a hammock from outside the building to their dorm room. According to the females, they wanted to set it up in their dorm. The officer asked the females to bring the hammock back downstairs and informed them they were committing larceny by removing the hammock from outside the building. Although the officer told the females she would not arrest them, she advised them that they may hear from Student Conduct and Residential Life.

Pulling hair

SUNDAY, April 29, 1:19 p.m. — A 21-year-old female contacted UPD to report a crime that occurred in Downtown Binghamton. According to the victim, she and her friend were walking along Court Street around 12:30 a.m. when they were confronted by four juvenile females. The victim said that one of the females, without provocation, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground, ripping some of the hair from her head. According to the victim, she also lost an earring in the attack. The victim said she had already contacted Binghamton Police Department about the incident. Police were able to locate the four females, and the victim positively identified one of them as her attacker. The case is being referred to Binghamton Police Department’s juvenile division.