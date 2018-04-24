Candlelight flickered over the faces of hundreds of students as they honored the life of Binghamton University student Joao Souza on Monday night.

The students, holding red roses and gold and black balloons, listened as some of Souza’s closest friends shared their memories at a vigil outside of Appalachian Collegiate Center.

Roughly a week ago, Souza, 19, was fatally stabbed in Windham Hall of Moutainview College. He was a freshman majoring in engineering and a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity.

The vigil opened with remarks from University President Harvey Stenger, who expressed his condolences to Souza’s friends and described Souza as smart, caring and captivating.