LOCAL NEWS

Man shot to death in Downtown Binghamton

A man was shot multiple times in Downtown Binghamton at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to WICZ. The man, identified as 24-year-old Tyquan Gumbs of Binghamton, was found dead near 10 Fayette St. On Friday night, police put out a notice stating that they were looking for three black males believed to be connected to the shooting. Following the shooting, the individuals reportedly ran into nearby Columbus Park. The incident is still under investigation.

Vigil held in honor of car crash victim

On Friday night, more than 50 people gathered at Tom’s Coffee, Cards & Gifts in the city of Binghamton to remember the man who died in a car crash on Monday, according to WBNG. On April 24, 47-year-old Ronald Richardson was killed when a woman hit him with her car at the intersection of Main Street and Laurel Avenue. According to police, Richardson’s body was dragged into the parking lot of the store. Police believe the woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she hit Richardson. At the vigil, city officials, firefighters and community members lit candles in honor of Richardson.

Kalurah Shrine Circus performs in Binghamton

Approximately 1,500 people attended the Kalurah Shrine Circus over the weekend during a five-show performance at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton, according to WBNG. The circus featured a variety of specialty acts including jugglers, acrobats, clowns and hula-hoopers. In addition, the shows included trained elephants, tigers, camels and ponies. Proceeds from the circus went to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Although the shows were heavily attended, demonstrators were also present at the shows to protest the treatment of circus animals.

STATE NEWS

Fifty-two people charged in central New York drug bust

More than 50 people have been charged in a wide-reaching drug crackdown, facing charges for roughly 370 crimes, according to The Post-Standard. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the defendants, 30 of whom are allegedly members of Syracuse’s Bricktown gang, are facing charges ranging from criminal drug sale and possession to murder. The drug sales operation extended across central New York, as heroin and cocaine were transported throughout Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. The defendants were arrested Wednesday and Thursday morning in a series of raids across Syracuse and Cortland, Madison, Monroe and Oswego counties. Two were found out of state in Pennsylvania and Wyoming. During the arrests, police seized cash, drugs, related paraphernalia and several handguns, some of which were loaded.