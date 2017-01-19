This past fall, the 14th Street-Union Square subway station in New York City received a new decoration on its walls — colorful Post-it notes with inspirational messages written on them — and this style of blanketing walls occurred in countries worldwide. On Tuesday, Binghamton University joined the trend with “Building the Binghamton Dream” as part of BU’s Inaugural MLK Week of Welcome Celebration.

Students, faculty and staff were encouraged to write on Post-it notes and add them to walls located in each of the residential dining halls and the Tillman Lobby of the Old University Union between noon and 7 p.m. Messages written included “Don’t let anyone dim your light” and “You belong here!” as well as quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was sponsored by the Intercultural Welcome Committee, the Multicultural Resource Center, Residential Life and BU Dining Services.

Tanyah Barnes, assistant director of the Multicultural Resource Center, said “Building the Binghamton Dream” offered an opportunity for campus members to collectively embrace each other through a collaborative art project. The project was intended to give students a glimpse into the lives of their peers’ aspirations, hopes and dreams.

“Fostering an environment at Binghamton University, inclusive of all, will really help our students who come here to be successful,” Barnes said. “You start to meet people who are empathetic, and when you’re empathetic, you begin to think of needs of other people without them telling you and then you create new things that tackle issues before they arise.”

Daryl Santos, vice provost for diversity and inclusiveness, said that this was an opportunity to put into perspective the changes that have occurred since Dr. King’s time, as well as be able to see what still needs to be done.

“In order to continue to move forward, we really need to know where we are and where we’ve come from,” Santos said. “This weeklong event will help all of us in the campus community to re-visit, and perhaps for some of us to learn for the first time, the history and the achievements that Martin Luther King Jr. helped to bring about for all of us.”

Jermel McClure, Jr., the Student Association vice president for multicultural affairs and a junior majoring in political science, said he hopes to continue this event in the future and compare Post-its from past years.

“On Martin Luther King Jr. Day we should not only look back on his dreams for our country, but also reflect on our own dreams for a better future,” he said. “Students I spoke with gave me great feedback, they really enjoyed seeing other students post.”

According to Barnes, it has not yet been decided what will happen with the Post-its, but they will be preserved. Lauren Morris, the resident director of Oneida Hall of College-in-the-Woods, said that in today’s climate, a sharing of common goals and aspirations can be uplifting.

“This week to me shows that the University shows support and togetherness when times are tough,” Barnes said, “and I appreciate all the work the students, volunteers, staff and faculty put in to make a week like this happen when we needed it most.”