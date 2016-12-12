After victory, Dakota Access Pipeline still looms large

On Dec. 4, it was announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would halt their construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Notorious for costing $3.7 billion and spanning four states, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe has been protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which threatens to destroy sacred sites on their reservation, endangers access to clean drinking water and creates a severe environmental impact directly relating to climate change.

There have been several small victories for the protesters along the way: They have adopted the statement that “water is life,” established the popular #NoDAPL hashtag, and received assistance and support from United States veterans. The right to continue construction of the pipeline over the Mississippi River near the Standing Rock Reservation was not granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which established an environmental impact statement in order to look into alternative routes for the pipeline.

This victory is a step in the right direction and a powerful statement, but by no means is it the end. There is no promise that the grant of the environmental impact statement will halt construction. In fact, the decision may take months to years. In addition, a federal court has the power to rule in favor of Energy Transfer Partners, who would then have permission to continue construction. President-elect Trump has issued a statement in support of the Dakota Access Pipeline and there is no guarantee that he will continue to protect the Standing Rock Tribe, the values that they stand for or the land that has been fought over.

Similarly, the issue remains of the violent methods that were used in attempts to subdue protestors. Tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and concussion grenades were all present, though not necessary. Protesters who were injured have filed a class-action lawsuit against the sheriff of the North Dakota County in relation to violent incidents that occurred on Nov. 20. Sophia Wilansky, who is 21 years old, was hit by a weapon resembling a grenade and has lost usage of her arm, which will possibly need to be amputated. This is not acceptable. The methods used by police are still questionable and amoral.

Standing Rock Tribe has won a huge battle. But this is not the end: We cannot dilute the passion that has been built up by ignoring the issues that still remain present. It is not enough to share a Facebook post. The most important thing that we need to do is listen to the protesters, appreciate their sacrifices and fight and work to understand.

Kara Bilello is a sophomore majoring in English.