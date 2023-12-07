From The Book Vault in Endicott to Garland Gallery in Downtown Binghamton, Broome County has a lot to offer for your holiday gift needs.

As finals season approaches, students can look forward to the wrap-up of the fall semester and the upcoming winter break. With the holiday season comes the hunt for the perfect gift for family and friends, and there is no better way to join in on the holiday spirit than supporting local small businesses. The Pipe Dream News Desk compiled a list of six small businesses in or near Binghamton to shop at for gifts, ranging from books and clothes to video games and more.

The Book Vault

This local bookstore, about 10 minutes from Binghamton University’s campus, is a great place to shop for your favorite book enthusiasts. Established in late June 2012, the store sells a variety of used and vintage books in over 60 different categories, ranging from romance novels to biographies. Stop by the Book Vault Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 46 Washington Ave. in Endicott, N.Y. to ensure your favorite book lovers will smile this holiday season.

Sound Go Round

Located in Vestal, Sound Go Round is perfect for finding gifts for pop culture and media aficionados. It was first established in 2002 and relocated from Endicott to Vestal because of its growing selection of items including vinyl records, video games, action figures and more. Be sure to visit Sound Go Round during your holiday shopping rounds at 305 Vestal Pkwy East Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Sundays between 12 pm. to 6 p.m.

Imagicka

Imagicka is a great place to shop for unique and mystical gifts this holiday season. The store is known for carrying and selling crystals, incense, jewelry, candles and other interesting items and has resided in Binghamton for over 20 years. Stop by the store, located at 39 Court St., Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Music City

Take a trip to Music City when shopping for your favorite music lovers. This small business has been serving enthusiasts in Vestal for over 40 years and sells a range of music-related items from CDs, pre-owned vinyls and DVDs to a large selection of guitars and other music accessories. Music City is located at 3104 Vestal Pkwy East and is open between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Garland Gallery

The Garland Gallery stocks a variety of special and unique gifts, including framed artwork, edgy cards and their selection of over 300 posters. This small business has been a part of Binghamton for over 25 years and is located at 116 Washington St. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to find gifts for those who appreciate the arts, history and culture.