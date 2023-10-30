Multiple B-Alerts sent Monday morning announced police were investigating an incident outside the Library Tower and that classes were cancelled for the day.

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the Binghamton University Counseling Center’s urgent service line can be reached at 607-777-2772, extension two. The Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education (CARE) team can be reached at 607-777-2804. The “988” suicide and crisis lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress. Support Empathy Empowerment, Kindness (SEEK), a student-run helpline, can be reached at 607-777-4357 and is open from 7-10 p.m. every day classes are in session.



A student was found deceased outside the Bartle Library Tower, according to confirmed reports and a statement from University President Harvey Stenger. The University Police Department and Harpur’s Ferry both responded to the scene.



At 8:56 a.m. on Monday morning, a B-Alert sent to the campus community said that police were “investigating an incident” outside Bartle Library Tower and that there was no danger to the campus community. A subsequent alert at 9:23 a.m. announced the cancellation of Monday’s classes and that more information would be forthcoming. At 10:47 a.m., an alert announced that the investigation had been completed, and the “scene [had] been cleared.”



The University sent an updated Dateline announcement from Stenger’s office at 2:35 p.m., which said that a police investigation indicated no criminal activity and that the student’s family was notified.



“Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the student,” Stenger wrote. “We are overwhelmed by the tragic nature of their passing.”



This is a breaking story, and it will be updated as Pipe Dream receives more information.