Daisy Calvario Velasco, one of the recipients, expressed how the scholarship would allow her to “thrive” in the mental health field.

The students are among the first recipients of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $4 million scholarship created to support underrepresented students in the mental health field.

Three Binghamton University students were among the first recipients of a new state scholarship designed to increase diversity in the mental health field.

The $4 million scholarship program was created to promote greater racial and ethnic diversity among those practicing in the field of mental health, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul. To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be either entering or currently enrolled in a SUNY or CUNY mental health degree program. Students will also be required to submit current copies of their college transcripts, resume, a personal statement describing their motivations for becoming a mental health professional and a letter of recommendation from a professor.

BU students Daisy Calvario Velasco, a sophomore majoring in human development, Jeannette Guisao, a first-year graduate student pursuing a master’s in social work and Quinn Hendershot, a third-year graduate pursuing a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, were three of the eleven recipients of this scholarship. BU President Harvey Stenger celebrated these recipients as proof of the University’s commitment to providing resources for students who wish to tackle complex social issues.

“All of us at [BU] are delighted that these students have received this scholarship,” Stenger wrote in an email. “This is an outstanding program that will pay long-term benefits for the people of New York state and strengthen the mental health support network that our communities desperately need. That three individuals from [BU] received this award indicates not only the strength of our academic programs, but also the University’s commitment to providing education that addresses our state’s most pressing challenges.”

Those chosen to participate in the program will receive a monetary scholarship and numerous opportunities to engage in mentorship and internship roles with mental health professionals in the field. Calvario Velasco, described how this scholarship program will allow her to pursue her goals in the mental health field.

“Growing up in an impoverished area, I was exposed to the struggles of everybody around me,” Velasco wrote in an email. “Many of my peers would constantly struggle with mental issues, but there weren’t adequate resources where I lived to help support the people that needed it the most. Seeing this made me want to change that and want to help those around me by pursuing a career in the mental health field. This scholarship opens up new information, opportunities and connections that will help guide me to thrive in my field.”

The governor’s office further noted the necessity of this scholarship program in order to address a lack of adequate multicultural representation in the mental health workforce. This lack of representation actively promotes disparities in mental health access among communities of color, according to the press release.

Hendershot elaborated on her belief in the importance of having diverse representation in the mental health field, saying that the ability to attract individuals from diverse backgrounds into the profession will help facilitate a large array of perspectives and stimulate novel research ideas.

The state hopes that this scholarship program will attract students of all backgrounds and inspire them to take a greater interest in pursuing careers in the mental health field, according to the official SUNY website. Guisao offered advice to students wishing to pursue a career in the mental health field, but who lack an understanding of where to begin.

“Trust your gut and take things one day at a time,” Guisao said. “Start applying for programs you are interested in and go from there. You will not know where this journey will take you, so enjoy the ride.”