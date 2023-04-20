Drop-offs will occur on campus from May 5 through May 11 in each campus living community.

The project began in 2018, now coordinated by the Susquehanna Group of the Sierra Club and Binghamton University's Sustainability Hub.

On-campus students now have an easier way to get rid of unwanted items.

Christina Fuller, ‘19, created the Binghamton Off-Campus Move-Out Project to reduce waste production as off-campus students prepared to return home for summer break. The project began in 2018 but has grown since. Now, the volunteer-run organization is coordinated by the Susquehanna Group of the Sierra Club and Binghamton University’s Sustainability Hub, providing its services to on-campus students as well.

“We favor a community-based approach by working with a wide array of donation partners in the area who distribute the donated items to their clientele at no cost,” Fuller wrote in an email. “Students who live both on and off campus are encouraged to donate their unwanted but usable items at the end of the semester.”

The idea behind the project began after a conversation Fuller had with her father and aunt — whom she described as her “biggest cheerleaders.” The family saw a newspaper displaying trash-ridden streets in college towns after students were required to move out. As a Johnson City native, Fuller said she felt the need to do something to reduce the trash, as it was affecting her University and hometown.

For two weeks in May, any student who requests the Off-Campus Move-Out service can have a volunteer pick up their unwanted items from their housing. Common examples of such items include kitchenware, furniture, clothing and electronics. The items are then dropped off to places like The Children’s Home or the Broome County Urban League.

In previous years, there have been attempts to collect usable items from on-campus housing, such as “Ditch the Dumpster.” These projects lacked organized efforts to collect items from both campus and the local area, which is why the Off-Campus Move-Out Project had yet to be done on campus. Fuller figured that the campus would be empty, and while cleaning it would be important, the streets continued to lack that same care and attention.

The project set up four collection tents over two days in 2022, and collected 9,000 pounds worth of materials. According to Fuller, in total, 2,780 pounds were donated from those days.

Fuller said she has always been interested in sustainability, environmentalism and community development. In the past, Fuller has worked for other nonprofits, including The United Way and Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments (VINES).

Alessia Busnel, an undeclared freshman, said she feels encouraged to participate after learning about the project.

“I feel as if too much goes to waste, and this will affect both our environment and others,” Busnel said. “Personally, I feel like I have a lot of stuff that can help others more than it can help myself, so I hope I can donate.”

Rowan DelBene, a freshman majoring in biology, believes the project is an impactful means by which waste can be reduced in BU and the local community.

“It’s a great way to also donate to people in need after you no longer have any use for those things,” Delbene said.

This year, Fuller said she hopes to increase on-campus operation and give more back to the community. Drop-off bins will be on campus from May 5 through May 11 at locations in each living community, including the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center Multipurpose Room, Iroquois Commons in College-in-the-Woods, Appalachian Collegiate Center, Hinman Dining Hall, Hillside Commons and the Susquehanna Coffee House.