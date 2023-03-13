The "Build your own Sahoor" station will be located in the C4 dining hall and will feature an array of Halal food options for students observing Ramadan.

Students fasting for Ramadan may have a new option for early meals this year, thanks to a “Build-Your-Own Sahoor” station on campus.

Ramadan is the Muslim holy month of worship, spiritual development, reflection and fasting, and will occur between late March and late April this year. Muslims observing Ramadan do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset each day, though exceptions can be made for health reasons and for young children and the elderly. According to Lori Benson, the director of marketing for BUDS, a “Build–Your-Own Sahoor” station will be established at Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) Dining Hall on March 21, which will be available throughout Ramadan during C4 regular hours.

Sahoor is the meal Muslims eat before dawn to prepare for their fast. The Muslim Student Association (MSA) — which collaborated with BUDS to build the station — describes a typical meal as including protein, carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables. Students will be able to select what they would like to include in their meal kits from the halal cold food items.

Both Benson and the MSA say that dates, which are commonly used among Muslims to break their fast, will be given out to anyone who attends the iftar dinner, the meal eaten after the sun has set.

Iftar dinners funded by the MSA have already been introduced to BU students in previous years and will continue this year. Along with the meal kits, the MSA is planning collaborations with local restaurants to provide meals for students to break their fasts with.

Hannah Chang, an undeclared freshman, said she looks forward to halal food options in the dining hall, even if it is only a temporary installment. She believes this will help expand her options when deciding what to eat.

“It can be a little difficult sometimes, I think,” Chang said. “I heard lots of rumors about Dining Services working on introducing a halal option in the dining halls, but it doesn’t look like there’s been any changes. At least this way, I don’t have to worry about if it’s halal or not.”

The intention behind the kits being “Build-Your-Own” is to ensure as little food waste as possible, the MSA explained. A “Build-Your-Own” style prevents people from having to purchase items not necessary for their sahoor.

The MSA warned that the meal kit has not been finalized yet, but all parties involved are hard at work to make it happen. Salman Sheikh, a freshman majoring in psychology, expressed excitement about the program.

“It’s not something you really think about unless you’re the one participating in it,” Sheikh said. “I’m glad that the campus is trying to accommodate all of their students. I really hope that they finalize the project.”

If successful, this will be the first time that the University has implemented programs to accommodate fasting Muslim students that depend on BUDS for food, wrote the MSA. The MSA claims that working with the Student Culinary Council (SCC) on this project has been a smooth journey. Both parties have been working together to make sure that this project is a success.

In addition to working with the SCC on the take-home meal kits, the MSA announced they are also working with Off College Campus Transport (OCCT), BU’s student-run bus service, and the Student Association — which runs OCCT — to take people to and from Taraweeh prayers between 9:00-11:00 p.m. on selected dates. The buses will take students to the Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier (IOST) masjid, a place of worship for Muslims. The MSA is also hoping to host a celebration of Eid for interested students.