This year, P.U.L.S.E. focused on the financial toll of breast cancer treatments, donating all proceeds to Pink Fund.

This past Saturday, Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate (P.U.L.S.E.) hosted their 12th annual Breast Cancer Festival.

The Breast Cancer Festival helps to raise money for the Pink Fund, a nonprofit charity that provides financial assistance to those diagnosed with breast cancer. The festival was held in the Mandela Room in the University Union, and included activities relating to breast health, as well as the opportunity to hear firsthand from a six-time breast cancer survivor — Keisha Miles, a professor and educational life coach. The event also featured interactive activities, including a photo booth and a Piloxing class offered by members of Pretty Girls Sweat.

The festival was organized by Brianna Nunez, the community service and events coordinator of P.U.L.S.E. and a sophomore majoring in statistics. Nunez described the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to the organization, stating that their main goal during the month is to provide support to women.

“Fundraising for this event furthers P.U.L.S.E.’s goal of educating, elevating [and] empowering women of color to celebrate and uplift each other when it is most crucial,” Nunez wrote in an email. “Our mission at P.U.L.S.E during Breast Cancer Awareness month becomes an immense testament to why we do what we do in creating a safe space so women can be vulnerable, and by fundraising we are able to provide another level of accessibility and support. People often forget about accessibility and positionality when it comes to socioeconomic status [and] financial well-being in regard to treatments in health, and women of color are disproportionately affected.”

All proceeds from ticket sales went toward the Pink Fund. Nunez explained why P.U.L.S.E. chose to focus on the financial toll health treatments can take on patients.

“Often being disregarded by the health care system and facing harrowing statistics, having the ability to access some financial stability to help their lives is one step in the right direction of ending systemic hardships for women of color,” Nunez wrote. “Impoverished people shouldn’t be penalized for being impoverished, and though poverty and being a person of color is not synonymous, the oppression they face in society often leaves them at a position to limited access and assistance.”

P.U.L.S.E. hosted breast cancer awareness events throughout the month of October, including the Breast Cancer Walk and Checking in on You, an event in which participants learned how to perform self-breast exams, in collaboration with the Omega Phi Beta sorority. P.U.L.S.E. also currently operates a GoFundMe page, with donations going to the Pink Fund.

Other organizations who tabled at the festival included the Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program (JUMP), The Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society, the Women’s Student Union and the National Association of Black Accountants. The festival also offered information about breast cancer and women’s health through both “Jeopardy!” and informational pamphlets handed out by organizations.

Kenny Pasato, a sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience, was interested in the educational aspect of the event.

“Since I want to go into the medical field, I feel that learning about breast cancer is important toward my education,” Pasato said. “I think that it’s a good thing that we have events like these so that people can learn more about common health issues and donate to organizations that help survivors.”

The National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was created in 1985 by the American Cancer Society. The main goals of the month are to raise awareness about breast cancer and its prevention through early detection, and raise money for the organization.

Nunez expressed her aspirations for the impact of the festival and fundraising efforts.

“We hope that the festival will further P.U.L.S.E.’s purpose by offering the campus community a network of support on a cultural, educational, social and personal level,” Nunez wrote in an email. “We hope to be a light and spread awareness, and a space to express and be heard throughout a hectic time like college, while also highlighting other aspects beyond the traditional forms of education.”