The event, advertised across campus, saw the University promote its largest-yet fundraising effort.

Binghamton University has announced a new fundraising campaign.

The University held “Launch Day” on Saturday, a daylong event featuring presentations from professors, administrators and students. The event culminated in the announcement of “EXCELERATE: Moving at the Speed of Binghamton,” a University campaign to fundraise $220 million to promote the University’s academic success.

The fundraising goal was first approved by the BU Foundation board on March 4. The amount the school is aiming to raise constitutes over double the amount raised by any previous BU campaign, and the University has currently raised $151 million toward its goal.

The Launch Day event, which was broadcast over a livestream to attendees, was divided into three sections. The first section highlighted the work of faculty and students, culminating in a panel discussion titled “Problem-Solving on a Global Scale: A Transdisciplinary Approach,” where three faculty members discussed sustainable communities and the use of transdisciplinary methods in real-world contexts.

The next section of the event, beginning in the afternoon, was split into two “salons.” In one of the talks, titled “Redefining the Future of Education,” Erin Cody, director of Harpur Edge, joined Stephen Ortiz, associate professor of history and assistant vice provost for academic enrichment and James Pitarresi, vice provost and distinguished teaching professor in mechanical engineering, to discuss ways to bring BU’s academics forward.

Cody praised initiatives provided through Harpur Edge that are fueled by donors and alumni, which allow students in varying financial educations to pursue programs like study abroad.

Similarly, Ortiz referenced the Summer Scholars and Artists Program, and said he hoped such programs would be able to meet increasing demand from students through increased funding.

“We would love to be in a place where every student who is interested and can do that kind of work is empowered to do so, and has access to the types of high-impact learning practices that we’re talking about,” Ortiz said. “Access, whether it be in their first year, but continued access and they know that if they come to [BU], it may not be their first semester, but they know that if they are going out on that limb that [BU] is here to support them and enable that to happen.”

Other initiatives, including the First Year Research Immersion program and the Innovation Lab, were also discussed throughout the day. The event also showcased faculty across the University, as well as students involved in research and various extracurricular projects and initiatives, including Claudian Francis, president of the BU Student Philanthropy Committee, recipient of the George Floyd Scholarship for Social Change and senior majoring in an individualized major in strategic, legal and business communications.

Francis said she hopes to open up a patent law firm to help minority inventors and entrepreneurs secure patents and build generational wealth.

“If you can dream it here you can do it here,” Francis said. “[BU’s] faculty and staff are an inspiration for me, and alumni too.”

Toward the close of the event, Owen Pell, ‘80, the BU Foundation board chair, and Howard Unger, ‘82, the campaign chair, took to the stage to announce the new fundraising effort.

“This team here tonight has made an incredible difference so far, but [BU] has not grown from standing still,” Unger said. “We are poised to shape the future of higher education from what you all do from here. As I was sitting in this room today looking at this banner over the course of the day, we heard from exemplary and exceptional faculty and students, doing extraordinary and exciting things — all about [BU] and its excellence.”

Pell, who was filling in for BU President Harvey Stenger, thanked attendees and voiced his excitement for the new initiative.

“Supporting this campaign will give more talented students like the ones you’ve seen today — it’ll give them their shot at reaching their dreams,” Pell said. “You can ensure that today’s students can afford to come here, meet and learn from great teachers and mentors and find ways to discover how to make the world a better place.”