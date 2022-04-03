The death of Robert Martin, a graduate student, was announced on B-Line April 2.

Courtesy of BU Bearcats Robert Martin was the goalie of the Binghamton men’s lacrosse team. Close

Binghamton University student Robert Martin has died, according to a B-Line announcement. No further details about his death have been released.

“The campus is saddened to learn of the death of Harpur College [of Arts and Sciences] student Robert Martin, who played goalie on the [BU] men’s lacrosse team,” the B-Line read. “The University wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and teammates.”

Martin, a graduate student enrolled in Harpur College, was a goalie on the men’s lacrosse team. After graduating from Corcoran High School in Syracuse, New York in 2017, Martin had attended BU to continue his athletic career. As a fifth-year student at the University, Martin has been on the men’s lacrosse team longer than anyone else on the roster. Not including BU’s 2020 season, Martin appeared in 24 games.

During his sophomore season in 2019, Martin started nine of the University’s 13 official games. Against Hobart College, Martin was crucial in keeping his team in the game, making 10 saves despite only playing half of the match. Martin made 64 total saves that year.

The America East Conference expressed its condolences in a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon.

“We pass along our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Robert Martin as well as the entire @BU_Bearcats & @binghamtonu communities,” the post read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we all mourn his loss.”

The New Jersey Institute of Technology’s men’s lacrosse team, which BU was scheduled to play Saturday night, also expressed their condolences on Twitter, joining several other lacrosse teams.

“In moments like this, we’re all one lacrosse family,” the post read. “Sending our condolences to Robert’s loved ones and the [BU] program.”

Both the BU men’s and women’s lacrosse teams postponed their weekend matchups following the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated as Pipe Dream receives more information.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.