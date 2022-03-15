Nadia Rubaii was co-director of the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention (I-GMAP) and a professor of public administration.

Nadia Rubaii remembered as inspiring professor, colleague

Nadia Rubaii, 57, co-director of the Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention (I-GMAP) and professor of public administration, died Saturday following cardiac arrest and illness, according to a Dateline announcement.

According to a Facebook post made by the department of public administration, Rubaii went into cardiac arrest on March 4 and had not regained consciousness, and later died this weekend. A memorial service is expected to be held in June, with details still being finalized, according to the Dateline.

Rubaii had received her doctorate in political science at Binghamton University in 1991, later returning to BU as an associate professor of public administration in 2004. Rubaii was promoted to the position of professor in 2018, and had twice served as chair of the department of public administration, most recently in 2019.

Since its creation in 2015, Rubaii had served as co-director of I-GMAP, also serving as coordinator of BU’s Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Rubaii had received multiple honors throughout her time at the University, including the 2014 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service and the 2015-2016 University Award for Excellence in International Education.

Outside of her work at the University, Rubaii was president of the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration (NASPAA) from 2011 to 2012 — a nonprofit organization that aims to promote education in public service — also having served as chair of its national accrediting body.

In the department’s Facebook post, Thomas Sinclair, chair and associate professor in the department of public administration, wrote Rubaii would be remembered by many.

“Our colleagues in NASPAA from all over the world are mourning the loss of a national leader who was busy shaping the future of the field,” Sinclair wrote. “Our students and alumni have lost a devoted mentor and role model who always practiced the ethical values that she preached.”

Sinclair said he was touched by the supportive response he had received from campus community members following the news of Rubaii’s death, having been told of “countless” acts of Rubaii’s kindness.

David Campbell, associate professor in the department of public administration, said Rubaii’s legacy would be carried on through her students.

“Professor Rubaii dedicated her life to preparing students for careers that make a difference, in public service and in genocide and mass atrocity prevention,” Campbell wrote. “She made an indelible mark on the students she taught and we are all better for her many contributions to [BU].”

Numerous students, faculty and community members expressed their condolences on Facebook, recalling their experiences with Rubaii inside the classroom and as colleagues.

Joann Lindstrom, former director of recruitment and internship placement for BU’s Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, described the loss as “devastating.”

“Strong scholar, strong woman, dear friend and inspiration to so many, myself included,” Lindstrom wrote. “I worked under Nadia for many years and she was one the very best bosses I have ever had — she guided, challenged and encouraged but never got in the way.”

Others recounted stories of kindness and instances in which they drew inspiration from Rubaii. Courtney Wheeler, ‘18, remembered Rubaii from their time as a student.

“She was an excellent professor whose wealth of knowledge is unmatched,” Wheeler wrote. “Her ability to push students to do better was intimidating at times but made me a better student and therefore a better person. Condolences to her friends, family and [College of Community and Public Affairs (CCPA)] family.”

The Journal of Public Affairs Education, where Rubaii had once served as an editorial board member, also expressed its condolences on Facebook, noting her impact on conversations surrounding teaching in MPA programs.

As the campus community continues to mourn Rubaii’s death, Sinclair remembered her impact on the department.

“As chair, I lost a reliable colleague who always delivered more than she promised and whose energy shaped this department and program,” Sinclair wrote. “We all lost a dear friend.”

According to the Dateline, Rubaii’s mother will sit shiva at 313 Washington St. in Ithaca on March 14 and March 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., an event that is open for those who wish to attend. Campus community members will be notified once additional details regarding the June remembrance are available.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.