Student organizations across campus have events planned throughout the month.

Women’s History Month has begun, and many Binghamton University departments and student organizations have scheduled events throughout March to celebrate.

International Women’s Day has been observed since 1911. Since its creation, this day has continued to grow worldwide and is now celebrated annually on March 8. According to the International Women’s Day website, this year’s campaign theme is being recognized on social media as #BreakTheBias, which is described as “[imagining] a gender equal world … free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.” Various campus groups, such as the Women’s Student Union (WSU) and the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), are planning events in accordance with this theme for students to enjoy. The National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA), a group dedicated to promoting empowerment and equality, declared on its website this year’s theme for the entire month of March as “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

“[It] is both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history,” the NWHA website reads.

BU President Harvey Stenger emphasized the importance of honoring the accomplishments of all women, including the women of the BU community.

“[BU] wouldn’t be what it is today without the contributions of women, from the day we opened our doors to now,” Stenger wrote in an email. “[BU] alumnae like ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin, internet pioneer Geraldine Knoll MacDonald and [BU] Council Chair Kathryn Grant Madigan are just a few of the countless women who have made an impact on our world. From engineers to historians, business leaders to star athletes, [BU] is home to so many outstanding women, and they deserve our attention and respect.”

The WSU wrote about important aspects they felt should be recognized and kept in mind when celebrating the month, such as taking care to consider intersectionality and not leaving out marginalized women such as trans women, Black women and all women of color.

“The month often tends to glorify and center middle class, white, cisgender and heterosexual women who have often perpetuated the same oppressive systems in the name of women’s empowerment,” the WSU E-Board wrote. “Being a woman means so many different things for different people, therefore it is important to acknowledge that in our culture, women are not treated as a collective because women of privilege tend to not recognize that being a woman is not one experience and does not look one way.”

Karen Jones, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, described the discussions of inclusion the month brings to the University, as well as events students can be on the lookout for.

“It is vital to recognize and celebrate the role that women have played throughout history, and doing so reflects the University’s commitment to an inclusive campus community that values all,” Jones wrote. “This month, the Multicultural Resource Center, Q Center and the department of women, gender and sexuality studies are hosting a variety of programs including an empowerment brunch to celebrate women, nonbinary folks and people of all marginalized genders.”

The WSU E-Board stated they will be celebrating Women’s History Month with events planned for March 22 through March 24. The E-Board hopes the events will help students both learn and celebrate intersectional feminism, as well as recognize women who have often been left out of the conversation.

The SWE, a campus group dedicated to empowering women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), said they would be discussing the history of women in STEM during the month. They advised students interested in learning more about their upcoming events to follow them on Instagram at @binghamton_swe.

“The SWE at [BU] works to make women in engineering feel empowered in their pursuit to break barriers in the STEM world,” the SWE E-Board wrote in an email. “Throughout this month, as we host our general body meetings, we will be focusing on learning the impacts that women have made in STEM and encourage our members to recognize important women that have fought for equality.”

Rachael Kohler, a member of the SWE and a junior majoring in electrical engineering, discussed what Women’s History Month means to her.

“Women’s History Month is about bringing women and people of other marginalized gender identities together to share ideas and experiences, and for everyone to celebrate the contributions to society that these individuals have and continue to make,” Kohler wrote. “Additionally, it is meant to recognize the challenges we face existing in a world that has historically suppressed our opinions and glossed over our achievements.”

Candace Polisi, another member of the SWE and a junior majoring in electrical engineering, said she has been inspired by many women, particularly concerning her ongoing journey of becoming an engineer.

“Women’s History Month is a great reminder to recognize the accomplishments of women past, present and future,” Polisi wrote. “From your own mother and grandmothers to Marie Curie and Rosa Parks, women have helped pave the way for us to thrive. While we honor their importance in March, we ought to be thinking about it throughout the year.”