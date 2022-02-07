On Thursday, many classes were canceled due to heating and hot water issues, followed by a snow day on Friday

The first full week of classes ended quickly for many students at Binghamton University.

On Thursday, the University sent out a B-Alert stating that in-person classes at Science I, the Glenn G. Bartle Library Tower, Library North and the Chenango Room were canceled, citing a lack of heat or hot water in the buildings. On Friday, a snowstorm caused the University to cancel all in-person classes, OCCT service and close its COVID-19 testing center.

David Tuttle, Science I building administrator, said the closure on Thursday was caused by a break in a high-temperature hot water line at 11:30 p.m., which caused the building structural damage.

“The pressure of superheated water and steam came into the building and blew out a portion of the interior concrete block wall,” Tuttle wrote in an email. “The steam filled much of the ground floor, saturating most everything on the east wing. Anything made of paper, such as field maps and storage boxes were ruined. Other field equipment and electronics have yet to be tested to see if they work.”

The steam, according to Tuttle, led to the building’s fire alarm being set off, though no one was present in the building at the time. On Thursday morning, the building was safe to occupy, as the high-temperature line was once again turned on.

The high-temperature hot water line that runs to Bartle Library and Library North had to be temporarily switched off, according to Tuttle. Staff and contractors were able to make the repair in approximately 24 hours.

Binghamton and the surrounding area also received several inches of snowfall Thursday night, continuing into Friday, causing in-person classes to be canceled. Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations at BU, said the decision was made in the interest of safety.

“After meeting yesterday and again this morning we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel classes for today,” Yarosh said. “This way road crews and Physical Facilities will have ample time to get things in order over the weekend.”

Yarosh said the University came to the decision in a team process, including a meeting with representatives from Binghamton’s New York State University Police Department (UPD) and Physical Facilities.

Jackson Hengsterman, a junior majoring in English, said his professors made varying decisions across the two days.

“On Thursday one of my classes went online while one stayed in-person,” Hengsterman said. “My Thursday professor didn’t want to go online but did because lots of students said they were uncomfortable driving. My other professor made the decision to go in person because the storm wasn’t going to hit until after our class.”

Classes at BU will return to being held in person on Monday, as both situations continue to improve.