Following a summer of protests against police brutality, the city of Binghamton’s increased measures to tackle police reform are under scrutiny by local organizations.

Community meetings. Finn Institute survey come to a close as participants raise concerns

The city of Binghamton’s attempts to tackle the issue of police reform has come under the scrutiny of local organizations, some of whom view the effort as disingenuous.

On June 12, 2020, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order No. 203, mandating that all local New York state governments adopt a plan for police reform, following a summer of protests against police brutality. On Aug. 17, Cuomo elaborated on the order, requiring each locality in the state to submit a police reform plan by April 1, 2021 to remain eligible for state funding.

Five months later on Jan. 8, Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the city’s plan for police reform. The Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative included the formation of a Steering Committee, which holds community meetings to identify venues for improvement within the Binghamton Police Department (BPD), and partnership with the John F. Finn Institute for Public Safety to track the police reform process and survey residents, according to the city of Binghamton website. Local organizations and participants, however, have denounced the process as slow, ineffective and lacking transparency.

Since Jan. 26, the Steering Committee has held seven Zoom community meetings, the final of which was on Feb. 18. The public survey conducted with the Finn Institute for Public Safety finished accepting responses on March 1.

Tina Chronopoulos, member of Binghamton University’s Campus Citizen Review Board (CCRB) and Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) and associate professor of classical and near eastern studies, denounced the survey, claiming it failed to take into account concerns raised in the community meetings.

“It doesn’t ask people what they think about banning choke holds,” Chronopoulos said. “It doesn’t ask people what they think about a community oversight committee. The survey is very narrow, and it doesn’t reflect what the community actually wants.”

William Martin, founding member of JUST and Bartle professor of sociology, echoed Chronopoulos’ comments, also claiming the questions in the survey were leading, eliciting certain answers from respondents.

“Consider the following question asked, ‘The city will need to direct more resources to the police department in order for it to meaningfully engage in community policing,’” Martin said. “How can you answer that question if you believe what needs to be done is to take some resources away from the police and fund alternative kinds of programs that address the community?”

According to Jared Kraham, executive assistant to Mayor David, the city will receive a report from the Finn Institute for Public Safety with the survey results early next week. Kraham stressed the importance of the survey above public comments.

“This expert analysis, and not unsubstantiated conclusions or opinions from public comment, will provide the best and most complete information,” Kraham wrote in an email.

The last community meeting allowed a final opportunity for community members to provide their input on changes they wished to see in the BPD.

In this meeting, Chronopoulos read aloud statistics from a 2015 to 2019 BPD Use of Force report, stating that 44 percent of use of force applications had been used against white people within this timeframe, while 49 percent had been used against Black people. Chronopoulos also criticized the mayor’s recent comments calling certain critical groups “anti-police hate groups” in the Feb. 2 “Binghamton Now” radio show.

Kraham refuted these Use of Force Report statistics previously used by Chronopoulos in a Feb. 4 meeting, claiming the data was misrepresented.

“The information presented Feb. 4 regarding use of force and people under the age of 18 was not accurate,” Kraham wrote. “[BPD’s] Internal Affairs Captain Becky Sutliff responded with clarifying information at the Collaborative’s Feb. 9 meeting.”

Alexis Pleus, founder of TruthPharm, a nonprofit that advocates for policy change to reduce the harms of substance use, also attended and provided testimony at the Feb. 18 meeting. Pleus told a story of her experiences protesting in Binghamton, claiming to have received multiple death threats and being subject to police intimidation when attending Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies, while receiving little to no police response during her own, sometimes larger, TruthPharm events.

Pleus questioned the intentions of Mayor David, criticizing the allocation of funds away from community services like her own.

“[TruthPharm] this past week received a notification that we were denied four grant applications that we submitted to the city to provide funding to help people in the city of Binghamton with substance abuse disorder,” Pleus said. “All four of our proposals were denied. And then just yesterday I watched a press conference where the mayor announced the construction of the [Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center] and the tripling of staff.”

Nate Hotchkiss, 30, of Binghamton, questioned the effectiveness of allowing only five minutes of input from members during community meetings, also criticizing the appointment of the Steering Committee.

“The only Steering Committee meeting that was posted did have some good discussion that went deeper,” Hotchkiss wrote in an email. “However, the Steering Committee itself was handpicked by the mayor, and there is no opportunity to nominate or elect someone that the community would like to have representing them in the process.”

Jabari Randolph, a senior majoring in human development in the accelerated 4+1 human rights master’s program, also viewed the timeframe allotted as too short, claiming it would prevent comments from “marginalized families” on time constraints.

According to the city website, a formal document detailing changes demanded by the community will be presented for public comment by April 1.

Though Martin voiced his discontent with the mayor’s handling of the process, he stressed the importance of remaining hopeful and vigilant amidst growing frustrations in the Binghamton community.

“What we need to do is be a bit more active and ensure that when this reform act has come along — and this is not the first one it’s going to continue — that we try to support ways of making that community safer,” Martin said. “The way to do that isn’t always more police. We need more counselors, we need more substance disorder treatment and we need some basic assistance to people that don’t have housing.”