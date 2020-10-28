Polls for the Nov. 3 general election will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Below are the polling locations in areas commonly populated by students. To find out which one you are supposed to go to, check https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
City of Binghamton:
1. Boulevard United Methodist Church
113 Grand Blvd.
Election Districts 1 and 13
2. Broome-Tioga BOCES
435 Glenwood Road
Election District 2
3. Centenary-Chenango Street United Methodist Church
438 Chenango St.
Use the side entrance off the parking lot.
Election Districts 3 and 7
4. Carlisle Hills Apartments, Gym
150 Moeller St.
Election District 4
5. Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton
90 Clinton St.
Use gym entrance.
Election Districts 5 and 6
6. Broome County Library, Decker Room
185 Court St.
Election District 8
7. American Legion Post 1645
177 Robinson St.
Election Districts 9, 10, 11 and 12
8. St. Thomas Church
1 Aquinas St.
Election District 14
9. CrossPoint Community Church
1 Grand Blvd.
Use the Schiller Street entrance.
Election District 15
10. Tabernacle United Methodist Church
83 Main St.
Use Arthur Street entrance.
Election Districts 16, 17, 20 and 21
11. Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church
44 Main St.
Use Trinity House entrance on Oak Street
Election District 18
12. Community Center
45 Exchange St.
Election District 19
13. St Patrick’s Parish Center, Lobby
58 Oak St.
Election District 22
14. Temple Concord Reform
9 Riverside Drive
Election District 23
15. Knights of Columbus
136 Park Ave.
Election Districts 24, 25 and 29
16. Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church
6 Morris St.
Election District 26
17. The Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church
1263 Vestal Ave.
Election Districts 27 and 28
18. Conklin Ave. First Baptist Church
91 Baldwin St.
Election Districts 30 and 31
19. Saratoga Terrace Apartments, Community Room/Gym
60 Saratoga Ave.
Election District 32
Town of Binghamton:
1. Binghamton Town Hall
279 Upper Park Ave.
Election District 1
2. Town of Binghamton Community Center
1905 Coleman Road
Election District 2
3. Hawleyton United Methodist Church
901 Hawleyton Road
Election District 3
Vestal:
1. Vestal Fire Station #3
2164 Owego Road
Election District 1
2. Vestal Fire Station #1
112 N Main St.
Election District 2
3. Vestal Public Library
320 Vestal Pkwy. E.
Election District 3
4. American Legion Post 89
118 Jensen Road
Election Districts 4, 9 and 16
5. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
305 Murray Hill Road
Election District 5 and 19
6. Vestal Town Hall, Board Room
605 Vestal Pkwy. W.
Election District 6
7. Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main St.
Election Districts 7 and 15
8. Pierce Hill Christian Fellowship
232 Pierce Hill Road
Election District 8
9. Vestal Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church
834 Bunn Hill Road
Election District 10
10. Binghamton University, Events Center
4400 Vestal Pkwy. E.
Location for students registered to vote with their on-campus address.
Election Districts 11, 12 and 13
11. Vestal Center United Methodist Church
478 W. Hill Road
Use back entrance.
Election District 14
12. Valleyview Alliance Church
11 Foster Road
Election District 17
13. Vestal Fire Station #2
2517 State Route 26 S.
Election District 18