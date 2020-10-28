The Events Center will serve as the year’s on-campus polling location to accommodate for COVID-19 protocols, allowing students to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Find out where to cast your vote on Election Day

Polls for the Nov. 3 general election will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Below are the polling locations in areas commonly populated by students. To find out which one you are supposed to go to, check https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

City of Binghamton:

1. Boulevard United Methodist Church

113 Grand Blvd.

Election Districts 1 and 13

2. Broome-Tioga BOCES

435 Glenwood Road

Election District 2

3. Centenary-Chenango Street United Methodist Church

438 Chenango St.

Use the side entrance off the parking lot.

Election Districts 3 and 7

4. Carlisle Hills Apartments, Gym

150 Moeller St.

Election District 4

5. Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton

90 Clinton St.

Use gym entrance.

Election Districts 5 and 6

6. Broome County Library, Decker Room

185 Court St.

Election District 8

7. American Legion Post 1645

177 Robinson St.

Election Districts 9, 10, 11 and 12

8. St. Thomas Church

1 Aquinas St.

Election District 14

9. CrossPoint Community Church

1 Grand Blvd.

Use the Schiller Street entrance.

Election District 15

10. Tabernacle United Methodist Church

83 Main St.

Use Arthur Street entrance.

Election Districts 16, 17, 20 and 21

11. Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church

44 Main St.

Use Trinity House entrance on Oak Street

Election District 18

12. Community Center

45 Exchange St.

Election District 19

13. St Patrick’s Parish Center, Lobby

58 Oak St.

Election District 22

14. Temple Concord Reform

9 Riverside Drive

Election District 23

15. Knights of Columbus

136 Park Ave.

Election Districts 24, 25 and 29

16. Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church

6 Morris St.

Election District 26

17. The Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church

1263 Vestal Ave.

Election Districts 27 and 28

18. Conklin Ave. First Baptist Church

91 Baldwin St.

Election Districts 30 and 31

19. Saratoga Terrace Apartments, Community Room/Gym

60 Saratoga Ave.

Election District 32

Town of Binghamton:

1. Binghamton Town Hall

279 Upper Park Ave.

Election District 1

2. Town of Binghamton Community Center

1905 Coleman Road

Election District 2

3. Hawleyton United Methodist Church

901 Hawleyton Road

Election District 3

Vestal:

1. Vestal Fire Station #3

2164 Owego Road

Election District 1

2. Vestal Fire Station #1

112 N Main St.

Election District 2

3. Vestal Public Library

320 Vestal Pkwy. E.

Election District 3

4. American Legion Post 89

118 Jensen Road

Election Districts 4, 9 and 16

5. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

305 Murray Hill Road

Election District 5 and 19

6. Vestal Town Hall, Board Room

605 Vestal Pkwy. W.

Election District 6

7. Our Lady of Sorrows Church

801 Main St.

Election Districts 7 and 15

8. Pierce Hill Christian Fellowship

232 Pierce Hill Road

Election District 8

9. Vestal Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church

834 Bunn Hill Road

Election District 10

10. Binghamton University, Events Center

4400 Vestal Pkwy. E.

Location for students registered to vote with their on-campus address.

Election Districts 11, 12 and 13

11. Vestal Center United Methodist Church

478 W. Hill Road

Use back entrance.

Election District 14

12. Valleyview Alliance Church

11 Foster Road

Election District 17

13. Vestal Fire Station #2

2517 State Route 26 S.

Election District 18