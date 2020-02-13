The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

A bad trip



TUESDAY, Feb. 4, 10:45 a.m. — A 61-year-old male reported that he noticed a disoriented and confused person kicking the exterior doors to try and get into Bingham Hall of Newing College. Officers responded to the residential hall and found the 18-year-old male suspect on the fifth floor of the building. The suspect said he was a Pennsylvania State University (PSU) student visiting friends. The officers located his friends and returned the suspect to their room. About three hours later, UPD was contacted again about the same male suspect. He was found wandering around and complained to officers about the pain in his foot from kicking on the door. He was still disoriented and having a difficult time answering officers’ questions. He said he thought he was back in his dorm at PSU. He was taken into custody for trespassing and upon searching him, officers found 3.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as shrooms, and 10 Xanax pills. The suspect was brought back to the station for processing and the drugs were confiscated. The suspect said he wanted to go back to his college and was given a courtesy ride to the bus station. He was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

Just use your turn signal

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5, 2:00 a.m. — Officers observed a vehicle traveling on East Access Road fail to use their turn signal. Officers initiated a traffic stop and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. When asked about the odor, the suspect, a 20-year-old female, produced a bag containing about five grams of marijuana. Officers searched the vehicle and found another 9.3 grams of marijuana, a grinder, a bowl and a mason jar with marijuana residue. The marijuana was confiscated and the suspect was issued a traffic ticket for failure to use her turn signal. She also received an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.

Forgot to inspect weapons policies too



SATURDAY, Feb. 8, 8:30 p.m. — Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on West Drive for not having a updated inspection sticker on its windshield. While speaking to the driver, a 34-year-old male, the officer observed a pellet gun in the vehicle. The male suspect said the pellet gun belonged to his brother-in-law and that he had not given it back yet. The officer asked if the suspect was aware that he could not have a weapon on campus grounds and the suspect said he was not aware of this policy. The pellet gun was confiscated and the suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He also received a ticket for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Lock it up



SUNDAY, Feb. 9, 6:45 p.m. — Officers responded to the East Gym for a larceny report. Upon arrival, they spoke to the victim, a 21-year-old male, who said his sweatshirt was stolen from a locker. At around 5:30 p.m., he put the sweatshirt in a locker but did not secure it. He returned to the locker room around 6:45 p.m. and noticed the sweatshirt was gone. He said he checked every locker and the shower area but could not locate it anywhere. He showed the officer an image of the sweatshirt and the officer reviewed camera footage from outside the locker room, but did not observe anyone wearing it or carrying it when exiting. The case remains under investigation.