Franklin Richards, a first-year graduate student studying public administration

1. What is your platform?

“My platform is centered around three main points: transparency, advocacy and student support. For transparency, I plan to streamline the dissemination of information to the student body in a more efficient way so students are informed about administrative policies and decisions. One of the advocacy situations I would like to address is the timely deactivation of old IDs.”

2. Why did you decide to run for the BU Council representative position?

“This is my fifth year as a student at Binghamton. [With] four of those years as an undergraduate, I witnessed a lot of changes and progress in the size of the University. I have also seen areas in the University that need more attention, especially with the representation of underrepresented minorities in decision-making positions. As I listen to the previous sessions of the Council, I realize that there is not always a diverse perspective being offered.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“Three things I will prioritize if elected are assisting in evaluating policies, procedures in Residential Life [and student support]. In undergrad, I had the opportunity to be an RA and work with a variety of great staff members. I have seen areas in Residential Life policies that could be improved to be more proactive than reactive. Second, as mentioned before, [is] streamlining information. Finally, [I’ll] prioritize the diverse needs of our student body, from mental health to physical health.”