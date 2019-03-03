Binghamton University Council Student Representative:

Richard Caldicott, a junior double-majoring in political science and philosophy

1. What is your platform?

“As BU Council representative, I promise to revitalize academic advising, increase accessibility for mental health resources on campus and elevate student representation in pursuit of guiding Binghamton University towards becoming a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community.”

2. Why did you decide to run for the BU Council representative position?

“I am running for BU Council representative because my personal experience with overcoming epilepsy has fueled my passion for giving a voice to the voiceless. For the past three years, my commitment to representing students both locally and from across the state has allowed me to become an effective advocate for the advancement of student interests. I believe that the fusion of these experiences through this position will allow me to effectively speak for students.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“Academic advising needs to be seriously reexamined, as many students are dissatisfied with the services provided, especially at the beginning of each semester. Furthermore, improved accessibility to a diverse range of mental health resources is becoming more necessary for students to succeed. I also plan to elevate student representation by creating a culture of shared governance with administration that ensures students are actively consulted for all major administrative actions.”