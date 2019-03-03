Khaleel James, a sophomore double-majoring in economics and human development

1. What is your platform?

“Better connecting students of color to staff of color, improved cultural competency training on campus, better implementation at our University’s freshman orientation, providing better outreach for counseling resources, such as the ones off campus [and] remain visible and accessible to students.”

2. Why did you decide to run for an SA executive board position?

“I have a passion for helping my fellow students develop into the best they can be, and I plan to use that motivation to keep the good work the past two VPMAs have produced. With that, I see the importance of the VPMA position and have taken the time to learn, through success and failure, what it would take to be a student leader in a position such as the VPMA.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“Students not feeling that there are staff and faculty who look like them can add to the further sense of isolation on a college campus. Students need that representation in their community, which adds to the reason I will push for better implementation of cultural competency on campus so that students do feel they are a part of this community. [It’s] one of the reasons I look forward to being on the search committee for the new chief diversity officer.”