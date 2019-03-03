John Santare, a junior majoring in biology

1. What is your platform?

“My platform is divided into four parts: exploring novel pathways to improve mental health resources, improving the inclusivity of the VPAA’s office, hosting monthly forums for academically-oriented organizations and inheriting [and] elevating the work of previous VPAAs.”

2. Why did you decide to run for an SA executive board position?

“I made the decision to run for VPAA while fulfilling my responsibilities as a policy analyst for the current VPAA, Doug Wehbe. Working in the office has provided me with the necessary insight to carry out the role I seek to attain. Doug has established an online office structure that will catapult future generations of VPAAs. His aspirations, as well as those of my fellow policy analysts, have impacted and inspired me.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“Mental health would be set as the overarching focus of the office. Throughout the year, there have been droughts of activity in the office, and I believe all that lost productivity could have been saved with a more defined direction. Additionally, the conduct of an elected official should be representative of the electorate. As such, I want greater collaboration between underrepresented groups and a valid communicative pathway with academically oriented organizations.”