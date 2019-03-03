Erin Bishop, a junior majoring in economics

1. What is your platform?

“As the Executive Vice President, I will strengthen the internal structure of the EVP office, increase and improve communication with the student body and foster an environment that allows student leaders to strive.”

2. Why did you decide to run for an SA executive board position?

“I’ve been working in the EVP office for a little over a year now, and I’ve gained a tremendous amount of respect and understanding of the operations of the Student Association. My decision to run for the EVP position stems from my experience with the work that we do; I wish to take on this position and lead the office to create a smart and balanced structure so that we may carry out our plans to benefit the student body.”

3. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected? What issues do you think are most important and need to be solved?

“Issues such as communication and knowledge gaps between offices and staff members would be prioritized once I’m elected. All positions in the Student Association are connected with the same goal, to better student life and bring about change by supporting our peers. Due to the average one-year turnover rate of the Student Association, communication and transfer of knowledge is an issue that highly affects the efficiency of the organization. Miscommunication amongst members of the Executive Board and their staff can cause problems that are easily avoidable; I plan to improve the onboarding process of new office members with legacy documents and increase communication amongst the existing staff.”