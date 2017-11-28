✕
11/28: Rice, rice baby
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
November 28, 2017
Kevin Paredes/Photo Editor
Hannah Zamor, vice president of multicultural affairs for Newing College Council and an undeclared freshman, made rice for the Not Your Typical Thanksgiving event, which will be held today in the Delaware Hall Great Room. There, students will learn about the history surrounding the Thanksgiving celebration. Feminine hygiene products and other toiletries to be donated will be collected at the event.
