Suzy Ryan ‘90 is the incumbent legislator representing the Broome County Legislature’s 11th district. Running unopposed as the Democratic candidate, she has held office since 2019 and has over 25 years of experience in public police. She is an adjunct faculty member and advisor in Binghamton University’s environmental studies department.

Ryan did not respond to Pipe Dream’s Election Issue candidate questionnaire.