Rebecca Rathmell is the Democratic and Working Families candidate running to represent the Binghamton City Council’s sixth district. Following last year’s election, which resulted in a tie between her and Republican incumbent Philip Strawn, a judge ruled that a Republican must fill the seat until a special election is held. A Binghamton resident, Rathmell consults for housing justice organizations.

What motivated you to run for this position?

I’ve lived and worked in the Binghamton area for over 20 years, 18 of those within the local homeless services sector. During that time, I have engaged at every level of municipal government within Broome County in an attempt to educate elected officials about the scope of homelessness and housing instability and its impact on our neighbors and neighborhoods.

I spent two years leading Executive Garnar’s Safe Housing Task Force, three on former Mayor David’s Commission to End Veteran Homelessness, and another two as a member of Broome County’s Anti-Displacement Learning Network. I’ve facilitated anti-poverty trainings at Binghamton University, SUNY Broome and in local school districts and have submitted dozens of pages of proposals outlining solutions to the perpetual displacement and disenfranchisement of this city’s most vulnerable households, only to see the number of residents facing extreme hardship in our community increase.

2. How does your background and previous experience make you a strong candidate for this position?

Currently, I sit on State Sen. Lea Webb’s Housing Issues Council and am a member of Binghamton’s Community Development Advisory Committee. My expertise in identifying and implementing solutions to housing insecurity has expanded across upstate New York and throughout the northeast. And it’s that expertise that I want to bring to the sixth district.

3. Why are you an ideal candidate for young voters and students?

Rathmell did not respond to this question.

4. Polling has indicated that cost of living is a big concern, especially for young voters. What are your plans to address this?

Rathmell did not respond to this question.

5. Many Binghamton residents are concerned with public safety. What policies would you enact to protect public safety?

We have to expand our definition of public safety from simply reacting to crime to preventing it. When we work to provide stable housing, promote food security and ensure critical mental health interventions and supportive services are well-resourced and readily available, we lessen criminal activity within our community and reduce the burden on first responders to address nonviolent offenses.

6. How would you address any one of the major issues facing Binghamton residents?

