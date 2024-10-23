Phil Strawn - Sourced from pressconnects.com Close

Philip Strawn is the Republican candidate running to represent the Binghamton City Council’s sixth district. Following last year’s election, which resulted in a tie between him and Democratic challenger Rebecca Rathmell, a judge ruled that a Republican must fill the seat until a special election is held. The vice president of finance at the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference, Strawn served as a city councilmember, representing the sixth district from 2020 to 2024.

Strawn did not respond to Pipe Dream’s Election Issue candidate questionnaire.