Kim Meyers - Sourced from pressconnects.com

Kim Myers is the incumbent legislator representing the Broome County Legislature’s fourth legislative district, which includes parts of Vestal and Binghamton University’s main campus. Running unopposed as the Democratic and Working Families candidate, she previously served as the district’s representative from 2015-16, was reappointed in 2019 and was reelected in 2022.

Myers did not respond to Pipe Dream’s Election Issue candidate questionnaire.