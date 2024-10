Dan Seiden - Sourced from WIVT Close

Daniel Seiden is an incumbent Binghamton City Court judge. Running for reelection as the Democratic candidate, Seiden, a Missouri native, earned his Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law and was an assistant public defender in Broome County. He served as the Binghamton City Court judge from 2014 until his temporary reassignment to the city of Cortland in July.

Pipe Dream was unable to reach Seiden for our Election Issue candidate questionnaire.