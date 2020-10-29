Incumbent legislator Bob Weslar is the Democratic candidate for Broome County’s 13th district in the Broome County Legislature. He was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2018. He is currently a member of the Economic Development, Education & Culture Committee, the Public Safety & Emergency Services Committee, the Personnel Committee and the Health Advisory Board.

1. What are your biggest concerns in your district? How do you propose to fix them?

“First, we need safe affordable housing for all. People want to live in a community that is secure. Secure physically as well as emotionally. Getting students involved to volunteer with various programs to build the community is a great place to start.”

2. How do you envision engaging with the community and addressing the concerns it may have? More specifically, what would you do to engage Binghamton University students in these community issues?

“I am happy to have this opportunity to reach out to the BU students and staff. By being available, approachable and having a willingness to listen, I believe that student-town engagement can be energized to bring about a more cohesive relationship. The issues we should be talking about with each other and then helping to solve together will bring vast positive changes to our community.”

3. Given the issues Broome County has faced with COVID-19, how do you plan to combat this issue in your district?

“This year has been tough. Without physically getting together, the best way to make everyone safer is to use our heads, listen to the scientists, trust the facts, follow the guidelines and think outside the box. Creating smaller, distanced outdoor activities of new and different kinds challenges us all, but think of the possibilities!”

4. What should be prioritized in the county budget?

“The community is different and changes in how we do things affect all. I am working on the 2021 Broome County Budget, along with my fellow legislators. Again, it’s been a tough year! Revenues are down, expenses keep rising and tax dollars must be spent wisely. When this event is over, and our budget is once again secure, I would like to start focusing on reinstituting the funding for mental health services in our county. We are terribly underserved. The demand is too great and growing. That demand brings about a rise in crime, substance abuse, as well as physical and emotional abuse. We should be adding the proper staff to coordinate and achieve true reentry programming for those who have been incarcerated. We should have better, safer housing, easier transportation and the ability to train for new careers.”

5. Why should students and young people across Broome County vote for you?

“I love doing this work for the community. I was a city councilman for eight years, representing the same constituency I do now. A wonderful blend of old and new, of middle class working families and the working poor. I represent those who can give a hand and those who need one. Among my constituency is you, the student, the dreamer, the hope for a better tomorrow. Thank you for letting me be a part of building your tomorrow.”