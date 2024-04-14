Radiohead’s “Exit Music for a Film” is sure to provide you with an out of body experience while on your trip.

From The Velvet Underground’s groovy “Femme Fatale,” to Nirvana’s grunge tune of “Something in the Way,” these tracks are sure to provide you with an immersive experience.

Many college students enjoy getting high, on life, of course, lounging in their dorms and most important of all — listening to music. Music can set the tone for any trip or high. It can be the difference between anxiety and relaxation or even just between boredom and fun. This means that it’s important to have a playlist queued just for the occasion. Everyone has different music tastes that will make their selection different, but here are some song suggestions for creating the ultimate experience and playlist.

1. A Nostalgic Tune

Everyone enjoys hearing a song that reminds them of their younger days and which brings back an influx of memories. This feeling can be especially powerful during an “experience,” so you’ll definitely want to include one of these.

A few suggestions are “Upside Down” by Jack Johnson (which was featured in the “Curious George” movie),“American Pie” by Don Mclean and “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye and Kimbra. Depending on your age, you may want to tweak these to find one which really reminds you of your past.

2. An Upbeat Song

Especially early on in the night, you’ll want to have something that’s a pure fun feel-good song — one that you can bop your head to and get lost in.

Some songs that will definitely bring up the energy are “Blister in the Sun” by the Violent Femmes,“Harness Your Hopes” by Pavement, “Lovefool” by the Cardigans and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” by ABBA.

3. A Groovy 60s and 70s Jam

No matter what your taste in music is, it’s important not to forget to include some songs that are associated with one of the most influential times in psychedelic, folk and disco.

Some classics from this era are “Strawberry Fields Forever” by the Beatles, “I’ll Be Your Mirror” and “Femme Fatale” by The Velvet Underground, “Althea” by The Grateful Dead and “The 59th Street Bridge Song” by Simon and Garfunkel.

4. A Grunge Legend

The 90s were associated with the grunge genre, a subgenre of alternative rock. With music that often features references to getting high as well as a garage-band feel, this is definitely a group of songs you’ll want to include.

Some of the most notable grunge songs are “Something in the Way” by Nirvana, “Angry Chair” by Alice In Chains, “Agüela” by Molotov, “Hey” by Pixies, and “Not Allowed” by TV Girl — though not from the 90s, it has a similar vibe.

5. An All Encompassing Song

There are some songs that make you feel a dozen emotions at once and which feel as though they are taking you on a journey. While great to listen to any time, these songs are best when listened to when an hour or more into your “experience.”

“Exit Music for a Film” by Radiohead, “The Great Gig in the Sky” by Pink Floyd and “A Running Start” by Sufjan Stevens are some suggestions that are sure to make you get lost in the moment.

6. A Mellow, Sad Track

Whether or not to add one of these depends entirely on whether or not you feel you’re in the mood for it. For some, a calm, downbeat song can ruin the vibe and put them in a bad mood. For others, though, it can enhance the experience and make emotions more intense. Tread with caution with these tracks, and only add them if you think they’ll add to a good time.

Some mellow suggestions are “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius, “This Feeling” by the Alabama Shakes, “Waiting Room” and “Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers, “Vampire Empire” by Big Thief, “Hoax” by Taylor Swift and “I Bet on Losing Dogs” by Mitski.

These types of songs, when personalized and assembled together in a playlist, should make for a great time. Remember to be in a good environment with people you trust and have fun.