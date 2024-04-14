From comedic entertainment like “Rick and Morty” to visually alluring media like “Black Mirror” and “Planet Earth,” both genres will be sure to create an unforgettable trip.

There isn’t much better than kicking it back on a Friday night, sparking up your favorite strain of flower and binge-watching your favorite TV shows and movies with friends — or solo, for some. However, some movies are special. Some movies just have that extra bit of absurdity that will take you and your buddies to the next level — either by tripping you out or making you cry laughing. Compiled below, in no particular order, is a list of 10 made-for-stoners TV shows and movies that will take your mind away from the couch and into a world of your very own.

1. “The Big Lebowski”

It wouldn’t be right to have a list of 10 stoner flicks without this cult classic from the Coen brothers. Follow Jeff Bridges as The Dude, John Goodman’s iconic Walter Sobchak and Steve Buschemi’s hilarious Donny as they embark on an absurdist and harebrained mystery involving rugs, a missing wife and a whole lot of bowling. An absolute must-watch, especially when high.

2. “Black Mirror”

This one might not be for the faint of heart, but it seems as if Netflix’s sci-fi thriller anthology has been amassing a growing popularity in the stoner community. Its unique visuals, episodic style and trippy subject matter are especially conducive to the stoner genre. If you’re not one to get paranoid or nervous easily, a foray into the world of “Black Mirror” might be a good idea for you.

3. “The Midnight Gospel”

Duncan Trussel stuns audiences in this visually fascinating space podcast. “The Midnight Gospel” provides viewers with one of the most unique experiences to date, as they track a lovable space-podcaster as he traverses through the planets and has incredibly deep conversations with his well-learned interplanetary guests. A hidden gem for most, “The Midnight Gospel” is a perfect option for stoners of every tolerance level.

4. “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”

A Michael Cera video-game musical spectacular. What more could you ask for? “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” is a visual and auditory masterpiece, built on the back of decades of nostalgic video-game music and intuitive animation. The eye-popping style depicting Cera defeating Ramona’s ex-boyfriends is built for a high experience, and it will not disappoint.

5. “South Park”

Come on down to South Park and have yourself a time — you just can’t put it better than the title sequence itself. Each episode provides a ridiculous look into the outrageous schemes crafted by the deeply psychotic Eric Cartman and friends Kyle, Stan and Kenny. Pop on any episode of “South Park,” and it’s a guarantee to be a memorable high experience for stoners everywhere.

6. “Rick and Morty”

Despite recent controversies and writer’s room changes, “Rick and Morty” retains its rightful spot on any list as one of the best stoner shows out there. Follow mad scientist Rick and his neurotic grandson Morty as they encounter galactic villains and familial drama in the weirdest ways possible. Complete with iconic visuals and a surprisingly hearty story, “Rick and Morty” earns a consistent spot as one of the best shows to watch high ever.

7. “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy

This one might be surprising to some, but the cinematography alone skyrockets any of “The Lord of the Rings” to one of the most ideal high movies ever. Complete with comedy, adventure and some of the most beautiful shooting locations to date, “The Lord of the Rings” is an often-overlooked opportunity to improve your high tenfold. Just grab some of that Hobbit’s grass and follow Gandalf as the Fellowship journeys to the depths of Middle Earth.

8. “Pineapple Express”

For stoners, by stoners. “Pineapple Express” is Seth Rogen at his best, creating a star-studded weed-centric escapade. Maybe if you’re lucky enough, you’ll be able to get your hands on some of that coveted Pineapple Express strain weed before you watch, and really immerse yourself in the viewing experience. There isn’t much to say about “Pineapple Express” other than, you just have to see it to believe it.

9. “Planet Earth”

If you haven’t watched “Planet Earth” while high yet, you’re just not getting it. David Attenborough will put you at ease as he takes you across this beautiful planet we call home, delving deeply into the lives of animals and environmental spectacle. Quite literally the most beautiful docuseries to possibly exist, “Planet Earth” is a cornerstone to the existence of stoners everywhere, and if you haven’t tried it yet, you really are missing out.

10. “Dazed and Confused”

“Dazed and Confused” has everything that a great stoner movie should have. Full of great tunes, great comedy and quotable quips, this Matthew McConaughey classic earns its place on this list based on vibes alone. It’s a must-watch for audiences in college, which makes it a perfect target for most of the ages looking at this list. Warning, though — by the end of the night, your friends will be saying “Alright, alright, alright” nonstop.