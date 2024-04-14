The dispensary features an array of pre-rolls, edibles, disposables and more for buyers to choose from.

Participating in local events and hosting educational opportunities for individuals to learn more about marijuana, Just Breathe aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for all cannabis users.

Just Breathe — Binghamton’s first cannabis retailer — originally opened on Court Street in July 2021 as a CBD store, and expanded to licensed marijuana products in February 2023. As New York state’s first licensed cannabis dispensary, Just Breathe’s stock offers a wide selection of marijuana flower, pre-rolls and edibles, in addition to an assortment of vapes, gummies and disposables. All products are available for both delivery and in-store pick-up, and customers are welcome to come shop with proof of valid ID.

According to their website, Just Breathe was founded “in tandem with an initiative to expunge the justice records of eligible Broome County residents,” and have since been committed to forming a community space. As a local, minority-owned business, the dispensary is committed to building and forming a more diverse and open community, stating the importance of the safety and comfort of their customers. The store’s mission includes providing a space for cannabis consumers to feel welcome and create connections through the world of cannabis. Erica Stella, brand ambassador and budtender at Just Breathe, elaborated upon this message.

“We aim to end the stigma surrounding cannabis, and help to change the culture in regards to the benefits of this amazing plant,” Stella wrote in an email.

Tai Jackson, a senior majoring in environmental studies, has worked closely with Just Breathe as CEO and founder of Make-A-Bong (M-A-B), a small company that transforms glass bottles into pieces for use.

“Just Breathe is more than just a cannabis store,” Jackson wrote in an email. “It’s a lifestyle, education and positive growing community.”

In the past few years, Just Breathe has worked to bring together artists from all over the New York area and build a space to foster their skills and creative paths. The dispensary also works with featured artists to help them share their work with other members of the community. Just Breathe participates in Broome County’s First Friday Art Walk on the first of every month, an initiative that Stella currently focuses on. Open to the community, the dispensary’s First Friday exhibitions feature cannabis art and music and patrons are encouraged to come and enjoy.

The artwork is showcased in Just Breathe’s Exhale Gallery, according to Stella, with new pieces added monthly. Currently the gallery includes original artwork from artists Cons$mer Art, Jessica Licciardello, Dirt Cobain, DirkArtNYC and Jay Shells. During the events local vinyl DJ @sweet_baby_angel_records is also featured.

Focused on supporting the local Binghamton community, the store also hosts workshops for businesses like M-A-B. According to Stella, Jackson will return to Just Breathe on Apr. 20 for a second installment of the M-A-B workshop and the event will be accompanied by a pop-up sale by local graffiti artist Tom Bomb. Jackson elaborated upon his work with M-A-B and details about his service.

“I drill and assemble fully functional glass pieces on sight, giving customers a look at the craftsmanship and skill required to repurpose something like a glass bottle,” Jackson wrote. “This [service] allows customers to own a glass piece that is [affordable], unique and yet keeping it functional.”

Beyond the art community, Just Breathe offers a variety of other educational opportunities for community members to learn about the product they are consuming. Providing a transparent approach to the marijuana growth process, Just Breathe wants customers to learn about the science behind the product.

The store is operated by a team of experienced budtenders who emphasize showcasing the best of New York state farms, and the business has been previously recognized for their sustainable and organic practices.

“Just Breathe is a place where cannabis users can feel safe without judgement because everything is done professionally and legally,” Jackson wrote.

The Just Breathe team hopes to see more of the Binghamton community as their business continues to grow.

“I would love if the Binghamton community would visit the dispensary not only for the cannabis but also for the art, the knowledge and to meet other members of their [community],” Jackson wrote.

Stella commented on the impact the Just Breathe community has had on her life, and shared that the dispensary is here to spread that excitement and passion with others as New York state continues to evolve.

“I started training as a budtender after three months, to learn more about our products,” Stella wrote. “Now I have been completely immersed in the cannabis culture of New York state, and I couldn’t be happier.”