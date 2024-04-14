Brownies can be a great way to experience the relaxing effects of cannabis.

If you are looking for a smoke-free alternative, this recipe for edible brownies will give you a sweet high.

Edible brownies have been a helpful and common smoke-free alternative to taking in cannabis for decades. While brownies and other edible treats do seem like a safer pathway to using cannabis recreationally, it’s important to remember that some store-bought and homemade edible recipes might create a more intense experience for some than the option of smoking. Below is an example of a brownie recipe that, if followed correctly, will provide a safe and relaxing experience for bakers of any tolerance. Remember to take in a safe and trusted space, and ensure that the ingredients that you use are from a completely trustworthy source. It’s important to understand the potent mental effects that cannabis oil can have and guarantee that if you are going to use it, you use it in the safest and most controlled way possible.

Ingredients:

– 2 grams of flower of choice

– ½ cup of olive oil

– ¼ cup of water

– 2 eggs

– ¾ cup powdered sugar

– ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

– ½ cup of chocolate chips

– ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

Remember, cooking and reducing the cannabis oil will create a strong odor throughout your cooking space. Make sure that the cooking environment is clean, and that those around you are prepared for the odor that will soon permeate the kitchen.

Step 1: Making canna-oil

– Blend flower and olive oil together.

– Cook mixture on medium heat for 17 minutes, or until the mixture turns from green to brown. This step is the most important. Here, you reduce the flower to the necessary state to achieve the desired effects.

– Let oil reduction cool, and if necessary, re-blend. By the end of this process, the canna-oil should be of a similar consistency of any other cooking oil. Continue re-blending until the desired consistency is reached.

Step 2: Combining wet and dry ingredients

– Mix canna-oil, eggs, water and vanilla extract together.

– Mix powdered sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate chips together in one large bowl.

– Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients, stirring slowly as you pour.

– Continue stirring until the batter is homogenous.

The batter should be a consistent color and texture. It will be considerably thick, but ensure to coat the entire surface of the baking pan regardless.

Step 3: The Bake

– Pour batter into an 8×8 baking pan lined with parchment paper, covering the bottom of the pan completely.

– Bake for 40 to 45 minutes at 325 degrees.

– Let cool, and cut into around 12 pieces. Enjoy!

Recommended serving size is one brownie piece. Timing and intensity of effects will vary depending on tolerance, body weight and flower strain. Do not continue to eat if desired effects are not reached within a specific period of time. Make sure to take in a controlled environment, surrounded with friends or in a comfortable space.

With that, you now have a batch of your own homemade special brownies. For the best experience, take with friends. If necessary, store in a cool, airtight container for up to five days after initially baked.