Denai Bowman, Binghamton — Gr., Guard

Bowman heads into her fifth and final season with the Bearcats. She has played in every game since the start of her sophomore year and is a two-time first-team all-conference and three-time all-defensive team honoree. Last year, Bowman ranked fifth in the America East (AE) conference in scoring, averaging 13 points per game and was second in steals, averaging two a game as she earned AE second-team all-conference honors. She also ranked fifth in the AE, averaging 3.3 assists per game and was tied for sixth in blocks, averaging a block per game. Bowman will be a continued threat on both sides of the ball as AE teams will have their hands full when making an effort to stop her.

Kayla Cooper, UAlbany — Sr., Guard

Senior guard Kayla Cooper has been a powerful force on the court and exhibits some of the best skills the Great Danes have to offer. Last year, she ranked third in the conference in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game and was fourth in rebounding, grabbing an average of 8.3 boards per game. During her junior year, Cooper was named to the AE first-team all-conference. Be on the lookout for Cooper as the Great Danes fight to redeem themselves this year — following their loss to Vermont in the AE championship game last year.

Anna Olson, Vermont – Sr., Forward

Now entering her senior season at Vermont, expectations are high for senior forward Anna Olson. Last year, Olson was the second-leading scorer on the Catamounts, averaging 11.4 points. She averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, good enough for seventh in the conference and first on Vermont’s squad. Olson also led the AE in shooting percentage, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor. In her sophomore season, she made the AE second-team all-conference, and the year prior was named the AE Rookie of the Year. Then after a strong junior season, Olson made the AE all-conference first team. Knowing this may be her last dance as a Catamount, Olson is ready to leave her mark and bring home another AE title for the Catamounts.

Anne Simon, Maine — Gr., Guard

The Maine star from Sandweiler, Luxembourg, graduate student guard Anne Simon is back on the court now as a graduate student and her level of intensity and determination is higher than ever. Last season, she posted double-digit scoring in eight of her 14 games and ranked second on her team in scoring, with an average of 13.6. The guard was also third in rebounding, averaging 4.1 boards a game, and shot at an 82.8 percent clip from the free throw line and 41.9 percent from the floor. She’s a four-time AE all-conference selection. During her junior season, Simon earned America East Player & Defensive Player of the Year, AE First Team and AE All-Defensive Team. With her strong offensive and defensive ability, Simon is expected to be a driving force in bringing a title back to Maine.

Adrianna Smith, Maine — Jr., Forward

The youngest of this year’s Preseason All-Conference picks, junior Adrianna Smith has already managed to take the AE by storm. In the 2022-23 season alone, Smith was named AE player of the year and chosen to be on AE first-team all-conference. Last year, She averaged 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 16 conference games and tallied a career-high 34 points against NJIT. Smith also led the AE a scoring with an average of 17.9 points per game while also grabbing 9.5 rebounds a game. In such a short amount of time, Smith has, made herself a vital asset to the Black Bears and will be a key contributor during Maine’s 2023-24 campaign. It’s not much of a surprise that Smith is on this list.

Emma Utterback, Vermont — Gr., Guard

After being named “Most Outstanding Player” for her performance in the AE tournament last year, graduate student guard Emma Utterback decided to return for her final year at Vermont. Last season she averaged 14 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. She has started in every game since her sophomore season and was titled co-captain her senior year. Utterback converted on 40.9 percent of her shots from the field and 61.1 percent from the free throw line. In her 2022-2023 season, Utterback also reached her 1,000th career point at Holy Cross, scored in double figures 23 times and netted at least 20 points on six occasions. Utterback is a two-time AE first-team all-conference selection. Her outstanding skills, versatility and athleticism on the court will help Utterback as she tries to recreate last season’s success and bring home another championship for the Catamounts.