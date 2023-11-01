Abdoul Karim Coulibaly — UMass Lowell, Gr., F

Graduate student forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly helped lead the River Hawks to their second AE championship game in program history. Last season, Coulibaly earned a second-team all-conference selection. Coulibaly started in all 32 games for the River Hawks during his senior year. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and led the AE conference with shots from the floor at 57.6 percent. In addition, he scored a career-best 24 points against UMBC. Spanning over four seasons of his career, Coulibaly has appeared in 113 contests. Coulibaly’s consistent scoring ability will be crucial to the River Hawks’ success this season.

Clarence Daniels — UNH, Sr., F

As the second player returning from the 2022-2023 first-team all-conference team, senior forward Clarence Daniels dominated on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor for the Wildcats. He ranked first in the AE conference and seventh nationally in rebounding, averaging 10.7 rebounds per game. He also ranked fourth in the AE conference in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. Daniels also led the Wildcats in four categories with 459 points, 320 rebounds, 165 field goals and 38 steals. During a game against Boston College last year, Daniels scored a career-high 34 points. As a true number-one scoring option for UNH, Daniels is sure to be a formidable force for the Wildcats in the upcoming season.

Sherif Gross-Bullock — Bryant, Gr., G

Graduate student guard Sherif Gross-Bullock was one of two players on this list to be picked to secure a place on the 2022-23 first-team all-conference team as well. After transferring to the Bulldogs from La Salle University last January, Bullock showed that he was a force to be reckoned with. During his debut season, he started in all 29 games and led the AE conference in scoring, averaging 17.1 points per game. In addition, Bullock also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game while also knocking down 65 three-point field goals. He scored 39 points against UMBC, marking Bryant’s third-highest scoring performance in their D1 program history. It’s no surprise that he took home 2022-23 AE newcomer of the year honors. After suffering an injury in the AE quarterfinal game against UNH, Gross-Bullock will be back for the Bulldogs to play a crucial role in Bryant’s success in the AE conference.

Aaron Deloney — Vermont, Gr., G

In the Catamounts’ opening matchup last season, graduate student guard Aaron Deloney garnered a career-high 32 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Also, Deloney finished with team highs in scoring for Vermont in its matchups against UAlbany and Ball State. Deloney was also the first player in the conference’s history to win back-to-back AE six man of the year awards. Last year, Deloney scored double figures in 22 of 34 games played, a staggering improvement to his junior season where he scored double figures in nine games. He averaged 11.6 points with a percentage of 40.3 percent from three with 64 three-point field goals made. With these impressive offensive skills and unwavering spirit to improve his game, Deloney has what it takes to lead Vermont to their tenth AE conference championship and has earned the right to be on this list.

Earl Timberlake — Bryant, Sr., G

Senior guard Earl Timberlake ended his 2022-2023 season with 8.4 rebounds per game, the third-highest rebound percentage in the [AE] conference. His proficiency when it comes to grabbing rebounds coupled with averaging 13.8 points per game would lead to an accumulation of nine double-doubles throughout his first season with Bryant. Upon joining the Bulldogs after a year of play at Memphis, Timberlake made his presence known after gaining his first double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds against Dartmouth. Timberlake’s tenacity on the court led him to be named to the AE second-team all-conference. If Timberlake can continue his streak of rebounds and high-scoring averages, then he will be instrumental in the Bulldog’s success this season.

Kellen Tynes — Maine, Jr., G

Last year, junior guard Kellen Tynes led the nation with an astonishing 98 steals for an average of 3.3 steals per game. As a sophomore, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 rebounds per game. This secured him a on the AE third-team all-conference selection. Tynes was also the first Black Bear in Maine’s history to be named the AE defensive player of the year. His tenacious attitude on the court drove him to rank first on the team in field goals with 171 made. In addition, he also had the most free throws made out of anyone on Maine’s squad with 76. Utilizing his speed and offensive elusiveness, other AE teams will have a difficult time keeping up with Tynes’ nimble abilities.