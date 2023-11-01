Weltz aims to build on strong freshman campaign.

After redshirting her freshman year due to injury, redshirt sophomore guard Jadyn Weltz had a breakout campaign in 2022-23 and is ready to take the next step in being a significant piece for the Bearcats this season. Weltz believes that she is ready to lead and contribute for the Bearcats on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

“I’m always trying to make that extra effort to get the ball or do something well for our team,” Weltz said. “I started to value playing more and … getting time away from the sport teaches you how much you actually truly love it.

Weltz, a 5-foot-7-inch guard from Ontario, Canada, appeared in all 30 games during last season, starting in 21 of them. She led the team in scoring four times and reached double figures 11 times last year. On Feb. 25, 2023, Weltz scored a career-high 23 points against Maine. In that game, she also filled up the rest of the stat sheet, grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out four assists and tallying three steals.

Last year, she was named to the America East (AE) all-rookie team, all-defensive team and earned comeback player of the year honors while also receiving AE rookie of the week honors four times. Weltz also led the AE with 2.5 steals per game, ranked second in the conference with 4.1 assists per game and was sixth in the conference with a 1.3 assists/turnover ratio.

“I think it was a great accomplishment for me,” Weltz said. “But I think the main priority is just kind of doing my role for the team, not necessarily for the accolades or anything like that, but just, you know, providing enough for my team so that we can be successful.”

Before attending Binghamton, Weltz was a two-time Provincial Ontario Federal of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) gold medalist and MVP. She also served as a three-year captain of Team Ontario Provincial, has been named to the BioSteel Future Games All-Canadian Team and was an active participant in the Canadian Women’s National Team Assessment Program.

Weltz grew up around the game, and acknowledged how she is lucky and grateful to have had proper role models around as her love for basketball grew.

“My dad played at the college level and my sister’s currently playing at the college level as well in Canada,” Weltz said. “They’ve both been huge role models to me, all since I’ve grown up. Playing against my sister when I was growing up, always being competitive and they kind of got me to love the game and it’s why I am playing today.”

When she’s not on the court, Weltz is studying business administration at Binghamton. During the 2021-22 school year, she was a member of both the fall and spring AD Honor Roll and the America East Commissioner’s Honor Roll. When she’s not putting the scholar in scholar-athlete, Weltz enjoys spending her free time in the kitchen and exploring all the wonderful nature spots Binghamton has to offer.

“I’m a really big cooker and baker,” Weltz said. “Some would call me the team chef. I’m always bringing in like desserts or something like that for after practices, so definitely a fun hobby. And I love nature, and there’s a lot of hiking spots around here.”

After her redshirt experience, Weltz is determined to make the most of her remaining time on the court.

“I had two herniated discs in my back,” Weltz said. “I’m gonna enjoy every day, enjoy every practice and not take anything for granted, just because I know what it feels like to be out and not be able to do the thing I love. Being injured takes a toll on your physical health, but also your mental health.”

Weltz is excited to show Bearcat fans what she can do on the court this year and do what it takes to help Binghamton in its pursuit of an AE championship.

“I want to stay healthy so that I can provide for my team all season long,” Weltz said. “In addition to that, just being a leader for my team. I’ve been here for three years, despite only playing for one. I’ve seen the game, I’ve played the game and now I’m hoping that I can help my team as much as I can.”