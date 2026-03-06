While astonishingly simple, these three stories touch on powerful themes to meditate on and bring a feeling of inner peace.

Need an escape that has you feeling uplifted for hours on end? This is a list of three books to read when looking for complete inner peace. Not only do the themes and stories of these books provide plenty to meditate on, but their prose is gentle like droplets of rain slowly tapping on the window during a cozy Binghamton day. In times full of uncertainty and an abundance of media sources attempting to grab everyone’s attention, a sweet and savory story can provide the solace that many may be searching for.

Each story is paired with a specific theme. Although these themes are not what each novel is exclusively about, they may be a major takeaway to gain from each novel. Description alone won’t do nearly enough justice to represent the magical quality these writers each possess, so a quote from each book related to its theme will also be included.

These books all stand out because they are astonishingly simple. That is, simple in the contents of the story itself. When an author touches on such deep themes of the human condition through a tight, to-the-point story, that is lovable literature to get lost in.

Truth: “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom

Albom’s prose is like a nice hot cup of tea before bed — satisfying and nourishing until the last little bit. “The Little Liar” is uniquely narrated through the lens of truth and tells the story of four characters, starting during the Holocaust and ending in the 1980s. It ultimately centers around Nico, a child who was honest to a fault until he was manipulated into lying by a German officer named Udo Graf. His character turns a complete 180, starting as a poster child for honesty and then transitioning into a life full of lies. It’s a story about honesty during a time in which truth was a very rare commodity to find.

It begs many questions about the morality of truth. Is it always the right choice to be completely honest? Are some of the lies we tell ourselves actually okay? What if these lies provide comfort or serve some higher purpose? Is there a point where a constantly reinforced lie actually becomes a societal truth?

“But just as ignoring proper food will ultimately decay your body, so will handpicking the Truth eventually rot your soul.”

Perseverance: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

This story centers on a shepherd boy named Santiago as he ventures on an epic journey to find gold in the Egyptian pyramids. What really provides the zeal and immersive quality to this tale is the trials and tribulations Santiago faces, along with the wide assortment of characters he meets. Often, he makes a step forward in this journey, only to then be derailed five steps back.

This enchantingly epic story is like a breath of fresh air in blazing heat, assuring that everyone is trying to figure out this crazy thing called life. From being the catalyst for the success of a crystal shop in the mountains to contemplating all the questions that have to do with love and its uncertainty, there’s no shortage of meditative moments throughout Santiago’s adventures.

This story is about a journey — the journey of life. Is there a rhyme or reason for the difficulties we face? As Coelho puts it, how does one begin to understand the “language of the world?” How can we continue to believe and trust in ourselves and the world around us when things seem hopeless? Although the pages of this book may not have an exact answer to these questions, it provides immense comfort to reconcile the uncertainty.

“You must understand that love never keeps a man from pursuing his Personal Legend. If he abandons that pursuit, it’s because it wasn’t true love … the love that speaks the Language of the World.”

Presence: “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi

In the mysterious and lively town of Golden, Theo is curious and appreciative of the finer things in life. He never sleeps in, choosing to watch the sun rise every morning. Theo runs into an incredible coffee shop with beautiful portraits on display and he notices they encapsulate something real and deeply human.

Realizing these portraits are inspired by real people in Golden, he has an admirable goal to distribute them to their rightful owners. To do this, he has to reach out to complete strangers, people he has never seen before or interacted with.

However, he does not merely give these portraits away. Instead, he gets to genuinely know and understand the variety of characters the portraits are based on. These characters compile into a symphony of heartwarming stories and tender moments. Theo does not just talk with these people or exchange words — he has real conversations with them. He listens not only to what they are saying, but why they are saying it.

It’s unbelievable to think this is Levi’s debut novel. It’s easily accessible yet extremely insightful, exhibiting a philosophical and prophetic gentleness, just like the character Theo himself. You may be wondering why Theo desires to give out the portraits in the first place, but you’ll have to read to find out!

This thought-provoking book challenges people to ask if they are there for others in the ways they deserve. How can we — and how should we — deal with the inevitable losses that life contains? Is it worth it to pursue art and music rather than a sense of guaranteed stability? How does one live in the world with complete presence and care for the things around them?

“He had no particular destination or goal in mind. Whenever he saw an object or sight that interested him — and he was a man very easily interested — he paused and lingered until his curiosity was satisfied.”

During the cold months, things may appear grim or dull. It can seem as though the environment is conspiring against you. However, cuddling up with a thematically rich and spiritually compelling book shifts the darkness into introspection.

The external conditions may bring uncertainty, whether it’s the changing weather or a lingering illness. Still, the words on these pages remain.