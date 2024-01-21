Pipe Dream staff's picks for their favorite album from 2023.

Alexis Yang, Arts & Culture Editor

The standout album of 2023 for me was “The Record” by boygenius. The boys’ voices and songwriting skills shine on this album, with my favorite tracks being “Not Strong Enough” and “True Blue.” I will be rooting for them at the Grammys!

Revati Gelda, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

My favorite album of 2023 is Laufey’s “Bewitched.” It is a soothing and magical body of work that encapsulates love, childhood and heartbreak all through Laufey’s mesmerizing vocals and emotional lyrics.

Hudson Burrows, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

My favorite 2023 album is Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (specifically, the “We’ll All Be Here Forever” version, of course.) Every song is so nostalgic, catchy and great for car karaoke.

Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief

While this is a slight cop-out, my favorite album in 2023 was “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” I have always loved that album, and the vault tracks were some of my favorites she has released. I had it on repeat for a month.

Brandon Ng, News Editor

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” was probably my favorite album of 2023. Hearing “Enchanted” and “Long Live” with her new vocals was really meaningful because of my emotional connections to them, and the vault was one of the better ones.

Allison Peteka, Copy Desk Chief

My favorite album is SZA’s newest album “SOS,” which is being considered for the Grammys. I loved “CTRL” when it first came out, and that made me excited when SZA finally released a new album.

Emma Alicea, Assistant Copy Desk Chief

My favorite album of 2023 is “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. Even though the album came out late in 2022, it is being considered for the 2024 Grammys, and I’m hoping for the best for all its nominations!

Ben Golden, Assistant Video Editor

If you have an interest in dance/electronic music intertwined with soul and funk influences, “Volcano” by Jungle should be the next album on your radar. Give it a listen!