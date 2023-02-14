Different religious campus leaders reflected on the connection between their religion and their views on sex.

Members of Binghamton University’s various faith communities view sex in different ways, through the lens of their religious identities.

Followers of Christianity, Judaism and Islam at BU reflected on the impact their beliefs have on their personal views surrounding sex in its many aspects — including sex education, taboos and theological convictions — and its connection to modern society. Though BU does not have a religious affiliation, the Dean’s Office collaborates with the BU Interfaith Council (BUIC) to serve students’ spiritual needs, as well as to help students connect to campus faith communities.

One such organization is the Campus Bible Fellowship (CBF), which identifies as an “evangelical Christian student fellowship organization.” In their written constitution, CBF’s listed objectives include spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ, empowering students to develop and deepen their faith, engaging the campus community with conversations about biblical studies and encouraging an interactive, intellectual dialogue.

Cody Jacobs, the president of CBF and a senior majoring in computer science, explained how growing up with his faith informed his perspective on sex.

“I view my faith as an integral part of my life, [and] the main goal of my life is to live in a way that honors God and follows His commandments,” Jacobs wrote in an email. “My faith strongly impacted my views on sex because, from a young age, I knew that sex was for marriage and intended for procreation. Abstinence was an expectation growing up, and that wasn’t at all because sex was bad, but because the application of sex outside of marriage was bad.”

In a similar convictive vein is Islam’s adherence to the Qur’an. According to Islamic belief, the archangel Gabriel — who had the power to announce God’s will — revealed the holy book to the Prophet Muhammad, and it holds instructions for how followers are to live.

A professor at BU, who wished to remain anonymous, discussed their experiences with their theological beliefs and how they interacted with modern society.

“My faith is incredibly important to my life,” they said. “I chose to stick to it, even when I could have chosen otherwise.”

They further explained that in Islam, the Qur’an is clear with how followers are to live, specifically stating that both premarital and extramarital sex are impermissible, though some choose otherwise. In addition, most cultures — specifically in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) — perceive public discussion of sex as taboo and feel those conversations should be reserved for intimate partners.

A similar passion was expressed by members of Hillel, another large faith community at BU. A “pluralistic” organization with the goal of “[fostering] Jewish education and awareness and strengthening community,” Hillel lists the holistic growth of its members as one of its points of pride.

Emi Alperin, Hillel’s vice president of public relations and a junior majoring in graphic design, described her experiences growing up Jewish and related it with the freedom she feels within Judaism.

“Judaism is one of the biggest parts of my life, [as] I grew up in a Jewish home, [went] to synagogue and have attended a Jewish school and summer camp,” Alperin wrote in an email. “Some Jewish people do not have sex before marriage, [or] even touch someone of the opposite gender until they get married, [a religious law termed “shomer negiah”]. Other Jewish people will engage in premarital sex and touch the opposite gender. It is all up to the person. Judaism is not an all-or-nothing religion, and I believe it is up to each person to decide what to do.”

Douglas Jones, the director of the religious studies program at BU, concluded that it was important to recognize the diversity of thought within different religious groups.

“One of the interesting things about studying comparative religion is that, the deeper you dig, the more you begin to see the variety of religious worldviews which exist not only across different faith traditions but under the banner of single tradition or denomination,” Jones wrote in an email. “The same is true for the topic of religion and sexuality. What one Episcopalian thinks on the topic may well differ from the Episcopalian sitting down the pew — not to mention the Episcopalian downstate. Some emphasize clear rules governing behavior. Others see no clear guidelines.”