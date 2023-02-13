Aphrodisiacs are foods that naturally increase sexual arousal and can be used as a tool in the bedroom.

Kai Depalma/Photo Intern Aphrodisiacs, like strawberries, not only taste good but also boost your libido for that extra oomph in your sex life. Close

Named after the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite, an aphrodisiac is a perfect food to eat that will get you in the mood. Some foods have compounds in them that help uplift your arousal but also the foods just strongly resemble intimate parts of the body. Here is a list of the essential aphrodisiacs that will get you excited in more ways than one.

Strawberries

Strawberries are a no-brainer as a food that has always been linked to love and romance. In Ancient Rome, they were considered symbolic of the goddess of love, Venus. The fruit has also been known to symbolize fertility because of its notable seeds on the exterior. Not only do they carry significance in symbolism, but the berry has also been carved into church altars and cathedral pillars in medieval times. In addition to their history, strawberries are simply healthy and help maintain a strong sex life through their antioxidants, nutrients, vitamins and minerals. If it’s in the bedroom or a midday snack, either way, strawberries contribute to a spicy sex life.

Chocolate

Along with the previous food, chocolate is widely known to act as an aphrodisiac. The Aztecs saw chocolate as a royal stimulant and the Mayans looked at it as a representation of their fertility god. In modern pop culture, chocolate is a sexy food that melts in your mouth with its beautiful sweetness. Scientifically, chocolate carries the chemicals phenylethylamine and serotonin, which are believed to raise peoples’ moods and act as sexual stimulants. There is definitely an irresistible euphoria to the way chocolate feels when you’re eating it. Chocolate is just simply romantic as well. Any person would swoon over receiving a box of chocolates as a gift — unless they commit the heinous crime of hating chocolate. Lastly, pairing strawberries and chocolate to make chocolate-covered strawberries is the best of both worlds and a major libido booster.

Eggplant

In the modern era of aphrodisiac history, the eggplant has taken on popularity because of its phone emoji usage. The emoji has been in use for years as a sexting tool because the eggplant image looks frighteningly similar to a penis. Besides that visual feature, eggplants are chock full of potassium, vitamin B6 and manganese, which are all key components to maintaining high-quality sexual health.

Watermelon

Watermelon is another fruit on this list, and for good reason. The experience of eating watermelon is unlike anything else with its sweet juices and bright red complexion. Watermelon also has citrulline, an amino acid that dilates and relaxes the blood vessels, which in effect increases blood flow. Anything that does that helps to elevate your sexual desire to new heights.

Spicy Chili Peppers

If you feel like the food you are eating has been too bland, and maybe your sex life is too, then spicing it up with chili peppers is the right way to correct those issues. In the past, multiple cultures used peppers as aphrodisiacs and as an anesthetic to alleviate chronic pain and promote cardiovascular health. Increase your passion with more heat by eating these peppers that are full of the chemical capsaicin. This chemical generates lots of heat in your mouth but also boosts your testosterone levels and overall libido.

Oysters

Venturing into seafood territory was probably the last thing on your mind when you think of lusty foods, but oysters are actually key to a good sex life. Oysters are extremely rich in zinc, which is an important element of male fertility and sexual behavior. Zinc also maintains levels of dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter necessary for male sexual health. Dopamine also plays a big role in elevating women’s sexual functions and desires. Oysters may not be the most attractive food, but they definitely carry the qualities of making an intimate night even more special.