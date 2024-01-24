"The Outsider" offers a satirical perspective of contemporary political incompetence.

The Cider Mill Stage will soon put on “The Outsider,” a satirical comedy commenting on the current political climate in America, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4.

Paul Slade Smith’s comedy “The Outsider” follows Ned Newley, an incompetent candidate running for governor despite his underwhelming lack of credentials. Although he is incapacitated by fear of public speaking and suffers plummeting poll numbers, Newley is unexpectedly forced into a role he knows nearly nothing about and his staff is now responsible for the impossible task of keeping him in office. Critics have previously praised “The Outsider” for its refreshingly witty take on an “entirely possible” hypothetical in today’s society.

Kate Murray, executive director for Bold Local Actors of the Southern Tier (BLAST) and the stage director for “The Outsider,” further explained the type of humor featured in the show.

“This show is very witty, and we have worked hard to make sure the full meaning of the dialogue is portrayed well,” Murray wrote in an email. “Even though the play is hysterically funny, it is also very intelligent and based on circumstances that could actually occur when a candidate is running for office.”

Murray went on to mention how the casting impacted the show.

“I have to say that I am particularly proud of the casting of this show because everyone fits their role so perfectly,” Murray wrote.

The cast of “The Outsider” stars seven different actors and actresses who bring together years of experience and versatile backgrounds to enhance the production, from stand-up comedy to producing. Some characters include Arthur Vance played by John Montgomery, a successful political consultant spearheading Newley’s campaign, and Louise Peakes played by Stefanie Jump, an optimistic assistant who helps Newley as he adjusts to his new position.

Gary Neal Hansen, 63, of Binghamton, who plays Ned Newley, described his experience portraying an unusually introverted character working in such a public profession. Newley, who is only capable of doing important policy work behind the scenes, embodies the enigma of whether citizens prefer competence or charisma from their leaders.

“In playing any role, the actors have to find inside themselves the feelings that the characters are experiencing,” Hansen wrote in an email. “I’ve never been an elected official, but feelings of being shy and timid and scared are pretty easy to find.”

Hansen also mentioned the effort put into portraying these intense feelings.

“The next step is harder, though — finding ways to communicate those emotions in one’s use of words and actions and expressions,” Hansen wrote. “Those feelings of shyness and fear are generally ones people try to hide. I have found it a good challenge to try to express them instead.”

Jump, 34, of Friendsville, Pennsylvania and actress who portrays Louise in “The Outsider,” elaborated on the themes of feeling out of place in “The Outsider” — both physically and emotionally.

“A line in the play is ‘we all feel like outsiders sometimes, don’t we,’ and Louise is that outsider, not only in this new job she’s in, but also in life,” Jump wrote in an email. “She has no idea what is going on half of the time, and she especially has no experience in government, but she always has a smile on her face … Louise shows us that with a little determination and confidence, we can overcome that feeling of being an ‘outsider.’”

The show takes place on a set replicating the actual governor’s office located in Albany, New York. Most of the set was handbuilt by set designer and master carpenter Sonny DeWitt, 45, of Johnson City, to be as accurate as possible. For added authenticity, DeWitt even painted a wood grain effect on the stage floor by hand with the help of his assistant Isaac Weber, 35, of Binghamton.

As someone who is actively involved with several other production companies in the area, DeWitt emphasized the special connection between the team at Cider Mill Stage. From start to finish, DeWitt communicated with director Murray about the vision for the show.

“It’s the people [who make it special],” DeWitt said in a phone interview. “They have a great team. There’s a great, accepting culture there.”

Although working in politics is high pressure and even higher stakes, Murray hopes that the audience will not only be entertained but also leave with a new perspective on government and democracy.

“‘The Outsider’ is for everyone, no matter what your political affiliation is,” Murray wrote. “The characters are so engaging and charming that you can’t help but root for the underdog and admire the leaders. This is really a good show that will make you think and laugh and hopefully go out and vote the next time there’s an election.”

Hansen agreed with Murray and elaborated on the potential takeaways from seeing the performance.

“I hope audiences have a lot of fun and laughter,” Hansen wrote. “It’s a very, very funny play, and I hope people get pulled away from the real world and just get fully entertained the way they can when watching live theatre.”

“The Outsider” will be performed at Cider Mill Stage from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. Tickets are $10 for students when purchased with a valid student ID and $28 for all other viewers.