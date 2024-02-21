SHADES’ Sex Carnival aims to be an exploration into inclusivity, expression and love all in a sex-positive environment.

Complete with bottomless mocktails, dancing and sex-themed games, attendees were immersed in a night of fun.

SHADES, an organization for LGBTQIA+ students of color on campus, hosted its eighth-annual Sex Carnival this past Sunday evening. This year’s theme was “boudoir” — a word that evokes images of burlesque fashion and mystery.

Upon arriving at the Binghamton University Mandela Room, attendees were able to participate in a variety of sex-themed games, including “pin the clit on the vulva,” sex pictionary, sex-education trivia and a race to put a condom onto a cucumber.

The activities were the result of collaboration between 23 student organizations — the Asian Student Union, Change of Tone, Latin American Student Union (LASU), the Q Center, the Bing Abortion Advocacy Coalition (BAAC), Pretty Girls Sweat, the Disabled Students Union (DSA), the Caribbean Student Association (CSA), Keshet, the Philippine American Union (PAU), Corazoncitos, the Henna Club, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., OSTEM, Planned Parenthood, the Feminist Collective, 20:1, the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society, the Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program (JUMP), the Charles Drew Minority Pre-Health Society, PULSE, DOVE and NYPIRG.

Arianna Alvatorre, secretary of LASU and a sophomore majoring in business administration, helped run the table for LASU. For their activity, participants had to team up to get a balloon from their feet to their heads without using their hands.

“We really wanted to express sex positivity, and it’s just a really fun event,” Alvatorre said. “I’m excited to see the performances. I’ve heard good stories from last year.”

Bottomless mocktails were given out to all attendants of the event. Tables also gave out prizes, such as candy, stickers and tickets that would give winners entries into the sex toy raffle. Tickets could be purchased or won through the games. Each prize had a corresponding bag that one could place their tickets in hopes of winning.

There were three tiers of sex prizes that were being raffled. Prizes included dildos, flesh-lights, vibrators, lubricants and self-care products of increasing prices. The tiers were raffled off at different points throughout the night. Each prize came with instructions for cleaning and safe use.

Janelle Mosquera, fundraising chair of SHADES and an undeclared freshman, detailed the work that went into organizing this aspect of the carnival.

“Our secretary, [Alivia Gadson, a junior majoring in business administration] … emailed over 100 companies for the sex toys, so that took a lot of time,” Mosquera said. “Obviously we had the help of all of our E-board members, so it wasn’t too bad, but it was a lot of work.”

At 7:15 p.m., the games were stopped so attendees could enjoy a special show from the Quimbamba Latin Dance team to songs such as “Under The Influence” by Chris Brown and “Earned It” by The Weeknd. Crimson dresses, dark stockings, strategically placed chairs and blindfolds wowed the audience in a fast-paced and risque performance.

Ayman Habib, a freshman majoring in computer science, performed a dance solo that featured a bright pink whip. Ayman detailed the inspiration behind his performance before it was time for him to go onstage.

“Being raunchy, being sexy, being out there,” Habib said. “Sex. Like dirty, nasty sex.”

Along with these performances, viewers enjoyed competitions between different attendees. Participants competed to be awarded the prize of best dressed by strutting across the room in on-theme burlesque outfits. There was also a twerking competition, in which contestants tied a tissue box filled with ping-pong balls around their waist and tried to shake out as many of them as possible. The night came to a close with a lap dance contest in which four dancers performed with four different volunteers. The winner was decided based on the audience’s enthusiasm and applause.

This year’s Sex Carnival was a representation of what can be accomplished when student-run organizations on campus come together for a common goal. SHADES and the 23 collaborating organizations created a sex-positive, educational and fun environment that was inclusive to all. The night was one that can only be described as a celebration of sex, love and expression.