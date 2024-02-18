Sexapalooza featured a variety of activities such as a newlyweds game and a chocolate fountain for guests to enjoy.

This year's Sexapalooza, which aims to teach students about safe sex, also had activties like sex toy bingo and a variety of DIY's for attendees.

On Feb. 10, students from Binghamton University gathered in the University Union to celebrate and learn more about sex during this semester’s Sexapalooza.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Late Nite Binghamton put on their seventh-annual Sexapalooza, an event with the purpose of normalizing and educating students about sex in a fun and unique way. The event had multiple participants of different clubs and collectives, such as the Feminist Collective, SHADES, Planned Parenthood, the Q Center and United Health Services (UHS), each with resources and information for students.

Emily Cen, the marketing coordinator for Late Nite Binghamton and a senior majoring in biological sciences, discussed the purpose of the event.

“Sexapalooza was formed to promote and teach students about exercising safe sex and how to prevent STIs in a fun way,” Cen wrote. “We also bring in professional services to inform students about testing themselves.”

The upper level of the University Union was filled with different DIYs and games — sexy coloring, where attendees could pick five options of drawings to color with available crayons, safe sex kits with personalized body oils, dental dams, lotion, glow-in-the-dark condoms and a Newlywed game, where attendees could compete with friends over relationship questions.

Jo Keenan, attendee at the event and a sophomore majoring in neuroscience, discussed their experience attending this year’s Sexapalooza.

“It was a very welcoming space,” Keenan wrote. “[There was] no real pressure to participate if anything was uncomfortable in any capacity, but I had great fun with all the activities.”

There were also games for more personal questions, such as Sex and Chocolate, where attendees would write questions and concerns about sex, romantic life and dating in general. Every question put in would receive a piece of chocolate and the question would be answered anonymously by different participants.

The lower level featured different snacks and karaoke. Aside from pizza and drinks, this year’s event had the presence of a chocolate fountain with fondue-style fruits, marshmallows and pretzels on the side. During the night’s sex toy bingo, the Mandela Room was filled with screams and cheers from participants.

Hailey Faurot, a sophomore majoring in environmental sciences, shared her experience at Sexapalooza and her favorite part of the event.

“I really enjoyed seeing the campus community come out for a night of debaucherous fun,” Faurot wrote. “My favorite part was probably the chocolate fountain and all of the food options you could dip.”

Cen conveyed what she hopes students took away from this year’s Sexapalooza.

“I hope the attendees are able to leave Late Nite with more knowledge about safe sex and the human anatomy than they came in with while having a great time,” Cen wrote. “I also hope they also instill these practices.”