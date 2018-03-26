Nicole Byer and Carly Aquilino will perform on April 13

Provided by Nicole Byer Close

“Girl Code” starlettes are coming to Binghamton University.

The Student Association Programming Board announced on Monday that actress-comedians Nicole Byer and Carly Aquilino will be performing in Lecture Hall 1 on April 13. The two rose to stardom on MTV’s “Girl Code,” which aired between 2013 and 2015.

Since then, Byer has landed her own show “Loosely Exactly Nicole,” which ran on MTV for one season before being picked up for a second season by Facebook. She also made an appearance in the 2016 film “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.”

Aquilino went on to host “Girl Code Live,” and now appears on “SafeWord,” a game show that pairs celebrities with comedians to push their opponent out of their comfort zone.



The free show will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 13, in Lecture Hall 1.