'Treat Yourself' in the Marketplace on Wed. Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day doesn’t always have to be spent with a significant other or even a friend — the day is simply about love, and you might just love yourself most of all.

The idea of celebrating yourself was the impetus for the “Treat Yourself” event sponsored by Binghamton University Dining Services (BUDS). The event will be held in the Marketplace Fireplace Lounge this Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring free food and self-care activities.

“We figured that not everyone is excited about Valentine’s Day and not everyone wants to celebrate it in the traditional way,” Kara Perez, retail executive chef for BUDS, wrote in an email. “Instead of making the day all about someone else, why not ‘Treat Yourself?’”

This year marks the second year the “Treat Yourself” event is being held, and many of the same features of last year’s event will return this year.

“Last year we had several free things going on in the [Marketplace Fireplace Lounge] such as free manicures, chair massages, and much more,” Perez wrote. “People enjoyed it so much that we decided to make it an annual event.”

The “Treat Yourself” event this year will feature various interactive and complimentary activities. Cosmetology students from Broome-Tioga BOCES will be giving students free manicures, and there will also be aromatherapy and free cookies. BU Dining Services will offer specials in its retail dining options in the Marketplace, including chocolate-covered strawberry frozen yogurt at Red Mango and a special “sweetheart sushi” from Hissho Sushi. Additionally, any purchase from the Marketplace on Wednesday will come with a coupon for a free chair massage to be redeemed at the “Treat Yourself” event.

BU’s Harpur Jazz Ensemble will be providing live entertainment, and BU’s Real Education About College Health peer interns will be tabling during the event, offering self-care giveaways and information on the health benefits of taking care of yourself. Julie Lee, a registered dietician for BUDS, will be providing a free chocolate tasting for attendees.